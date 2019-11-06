LOUISVILLE — On a night when the Democratic Party won only a single race in Kentucky’s 2019 general election, it made that one count.
After losing the commonwealth’s governor’s mansion to the Republican Party four years earlier – a defeat that proved to be the precursor for a GOP takeover of Kentucky politics the following year – the Democrats regained it Tuesday, and it went to its roots to do it. Andy Beshear, sitting Kentucky attorney general and the son of former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, defeated GOP incumbent Matt Bevin by receiving 49.2% of the vote, compared to Bevin’s 48.8%.
Bevin, in a speech Tuesday night, said he would not concede, referring to what he called “irregularities” in the election.
And while Calloway County Democratic Party Chairman David Ramey said it was a bittersweet night with so many of the down-ticket races going to the Republicans, Beshear’s win over Bevin helped ease the disappointment.
“It’s tough when you see friends lose, but, yeah, clearly, I’m excited about the statement the people of Kentucky made in the governor’s race,” Ramey said after attending Beshear’s victory party in Louisville, explaining how a last-ditch push that Beshear, his running mate Jacqueline Coleman and the other members of the Democratic ticket made in the past few days seemed to make a difference.
“These last couple of days, I felt really good about the governor’s race,” Ramey said. “In fact, in the last four days, our Democratic Party organization in Calloway County knocked on about 2,200 doors. The Beshear team hired two full-time staff members who had been in Murray since August and that’s because this area was a commitment to them.
“Look at how we did in Calloway County, compared to other parts of the Purchase Area. I’m very proud.”
At first glance, one might wonder about Ramey’s enthusiasm with how Beshear performed in Calloway. There, Bevin beat Beshear by about 10 percentage points, but that was small compared to surrounding counties. In other words, though Beshear lost the county, he was competitive, meaning he earned votes that he might not have received had his campaign not given such an effort.
“It paid off statewide,” Ramey said, referring to Monday, when the Beshear campaign finished its campaigning with a marathon seven-city bus tour, starting in Paducah – where he personally knocked on the 1 millionth door of the campaign – and ending in Louisville. “The last stop he made, though, before Louisville was Bowling Green, and Warren County went for Beshear.”
Ramey said education was the difference maker, resulting in numerous teachers going to the polls Tuesday. In areas where universities exist, Beshear ran either better-than-expected races, such as in Calloway, or won those areas outright. Ramey said the teachers were motivated by what he called Bevin’s bullying over the past few years.
“Kentucky is looking forward to Andy Beshear coming into office and being a governor who unites people. The days where the governor calls Kentuckians thugs and questions our public employees are over,” he said, recalling what he said he experienced while campaigning for Beshear in Calloway.
“In my own personal situation, I had numerous people tell me, ‘Look, I voted for Donald Trump, I voted for Bevin, but I’m voting for you and I’ll never support Matt Bevin again,’” Ramey said. “You saw a lot of people give Matt Bevin the benefit of the doubt four years ago, and his arrogance cost him re-election.”
Where Beshear burned rubber by bus in the final days, Bevin welcomed Trump for a Monday rally in Lexington. In the end, it was not enough.
“We got enough of them locally and what we did statewide paid off,” Ramey said.
