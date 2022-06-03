MURRAY – Soaring gas prices are creating significant economic strain on individuals, families and businesses. In the past week, the price of gas in Murray has jumped 30 cents. At the beginning of the week, gas was around $4.29 per gallon; however, by Thursday afternoon, the going rate for a gallon of gas in the city limits was $4.59. As if to add insult to injury, under Kentucky law, gas tax rates are set to increase 2 cents on July 1.
Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to avoid that. At his weekly Team Kentucky Update Thursday, he announced taking emergency action, in conjunction with the Kentucky Department of Revenue, to freeze the statutorily-required hike to the state’s gas tax at his weekly Team Kentucky Update Thursday.
Noting that he typically starts the Team Kentucky Updates with good news, Beshear said, “I want to start today by talking about how challenging the present is. … To get to that bright future, we have to push through the present. I know that one of the biggest challenges of the present is gas prices. Gas was $2.85 around this time a year ago. Now, it’s averaging $4.31 at the end of last month here in Kentucky.” Beshear added that, “without action, a Kentucky statute is going to result in an increase to gas prices for Kentuckians.”
The statute in question tethers increases in gas taxes to the average wholesale price of gas. Beshear explained that the intention of the statute was to slowly increase the gas taxes in response to the natural inflation of gas prices that occurs over the course of years or even decades.
“We believe that this will result in a savings to Kentucky families of about $35.4 million through mid-January 2023, but, put simply, it’s the right thing to do,” Beshear said. “While it is primarily out of our control to decrease gas prices, this is a step that we can and we must take to prevent them from further increasing.”
This action will result in loss of tax revenue for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Road Fund; however, KTC Secretary Jim Gray assured that the action, which only represents 1.6% of the cabinet’s budget, will have “no material impact” on KTC projects or the budget overall.
“From an operational point of view, (KTC) will operate effectively,” Gray said. “Just as our public, just as our citizens are adjusting and adapting, the cabinet will adjust and adapt. This represents about a 1.6% influence on the cabinet’s budget, but we will continue with no material impact to our operations.
“We will continue with all of the projects that have been planned – that’s roughly 1500 projects across the state that are in process today. … These projects will continue regardless and despite of this necessary action that the governor’s taking today.”
County Magistrate Paul Rister expressed concerns about how this could impact the Road Fund. “We pay (for roads) with what the state gives us through gas taxes,” he said. “The problem with (the tax freeze) – and I know that Beshear’s only trying to help – but that only complicates things because if they lower or suspend the gas tax, that means what (KTC) has to give to counties to maintain their roads goes down. I’ve got 168 miles (of road) in my district, 25 of them need to be paved this year; and we’re paving about one to two miles a year. … So, that’s the gas tax issue. I agree with Beshear trying to do something to help people, but it’s going to weaken the road maintenance side.”
“In January, I’m going to be asking the state legislature to make the transportation budget whole through a transfer of General Fund dollars,” Beshear assured. “That will not be a problem as we just came off in April the largest general fund collection month in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. So, it will present zero financial interest, it will just present an important savings to our families.”
Beshear also reminded Kentuckians of the financial-assistance programs available.
* Team Kentucky Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund (teamkyhherf.ky.gov) provides renters up to 12 months of past due rent and utility payments as well as future payments for up to three months.
* Team Kentucky Homeowners Assistance (teamkyhaf.ky.gov) provides homeowners up to $35,000 in assistance on mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowners or flood insurance, utility bills and homeowners association fees.
* Affordable Connectivity Program (fcc.gov/acp) provides up to $30/month/household to pay for internet access.
* Child Care Assistance Program (kynect.ky.gov/benefits) subsidizes child care fees for working parents.
* Community action agencies (capky.org) have numerous programs in place to help with needs, including food and transportation.
“Listen, the present and inflation is hard,” Beshear said. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Please look at these opportunities. We’re going to continue to look for ways to save you money and to connect you to other programs that are out there. … If we can save Americans a dollar over here and they can apply it to the pump, then we help them and they’re better off. If we can do things to make food less expensive, then our people are better off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.