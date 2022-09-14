MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Murray Tuesday to present a total of $1 million in grants for the city’s new fire station and to expand water service to 70 unserved households in northern Calloway County.
“Building a better Kentucky means making sure our people live in safe and healthy communities,” Beshear said. “The funding today has already helped construct a new fire station in Murray and will allow 70 households to have ready access to clean water. These are generational investments that will benefit Kentucky for decades to come.”
Beshear presented $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funds to the City of Murray for the new fire station at 303 South 16th St., which has been in operation for almost exactly a year, opening in September 2021. Beshear had previously announced an initial $500,000 award for the station from CDBG funds in 2020.
The new station, known as Station 1, includes separate quarters for firefighters, as well as more efficient ventilation systems, a news release from the Governor’s Office said. The CDBG-CV funding was used for additional work to the building to help the Murray Fire Department plan, prepare and respond to the pandemic. The new fire station will enhance the ability of the fire fighters to respond to emergency calls in the community. The new station replaced both the Murray Fire Department’s former downtown headquarters at the corner of Fifth and Poplar streets, as well as the former Station 2 that previously stood on South 16th Street next to the new location. According to a news release from State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray), the previous facilities were constructed in 1957 and 1967 and were not up to par with the National Fire Protection Association safety codes.
“The City of Murray is excited to learn that we will receive additional financial help to help pay for our new fire station,” Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said. “We very much appreciate the governor and his staff approving our request. The station will help immensely as our outstanding firefighters respond to emergency calls. Thank you so much.”
“I’m incredibly thankful for our first responders who are often the first on the scene when people’s lives get turned upside down,” Howell said. “In this past year, we’ve seen how heroic and essential men and women like those at the Murray Fire Department are as communities in east and west Kentucky were devastated by natural disasters. For a long time, I’ve witnessed our firefighters do more with less in the facilities available to them, and this funding will give them better resources to serve the community they love and put their lives on the line for every day. I’m thankful to those with the department and our local officials here in Murray who communicated the necessity of these federal dollars and helped secure them.”
“The construction of a new fire department ensures the safety and health our first responders,” Rep. Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) said. “We rely on our first responders to act in times of need, and it is time we give back to them because they have given so much to us. The new location of the fire department will make response times faster to better serve the citizens of Murray and I am excited to see how this new building will help both our first responders and citizens.”
Beshear also announced his approval of $500,000 in Cleaner Water Program funding to the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District for a waterline extension project. The project will extend a 6-inch waterline down Hickory Grove Road from Jackson Road to KY 299. The project will also extend an 8-inch main down KY 299 South to KY 464.
“This will ensure the people of Calloway County will have access to safe water and clean water,” Rep. Imes said. “It is important to fund projects like these two to improve the safety of those who live across the county.”
“Calloway County is always appreciative of any monies that come our way for service and utility extensions that enhance the lives of our residents,” Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said. “Clean water is a necessity, and we are thankful the state has helped with this needed project.”
The new waterlines will provide water service to 70 currently unserved households, the Governor’s Office said.
“Dexter-Almo Water District is greatly appreciative for this grant through the Governor’s Office and state legislature,” said Joe Dan Taylor, chairman of the Dexter-Almo Heights Water District. “These funds will allow for the district to better serve the residents of northwestern Calloway County and continue to extend needed water lines to that portion of the county. Without these funds, this project would not be possible.”
Howell said he and his fellow lawmakers have allocated hundreds of millions in federal funding from federal COVID-19 response packages to address various infrastructure needs, including access to clean water and wastewater services.
“I am proud to have cast votes in favor of allocating these much-needed funds to communities across the Bluegrass,” Howell said. “My colleagues and I found bipartisan agreement in making sure one-time federal dollars supported worthwhile projects that invest in the future development of our communities. Dexter-Almo is an area experiencing increased growth that fits our community development needs. I appreciate all who played a role in making the improvements coming my constituents’ way possible. “
While in Murray on Tuesday, Beshear also recapped his June announcement of $203 million in funding to expand high-speed internet across Kentucky. The West Kentucky Rural Telephone Cooperative Corporation (WK&T) was awarded a grant for $3,365,704 to expand high-speed internet access to 843 currently unserved households and businesses in Calloway and Marshall counties. These grant dollars, coupled with the matching funds pledged by WK&T, represent an overall investment for this project of $6,731,408.
