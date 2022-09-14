MURRAY – Gov. Andy Beshear visited Murray Tuesday to present a total of $1 million in grants for the city’s new fire station and to expand water service to 70 unserved households in northern Calloway County.

“Building a better Kentucky means making sure our people live in safe and healthy communities,” Beshear said. “The funding today has already helped construct a new fire station in Murray and will allow 70 households to have ready access to clean water. These are generational investments that will benefit Kentucky for decades to come.”