FRANKFORT – Calloway County is among the 55 Kentucky “red zone” counties for which Gov. Andy Beshear gave new recommendations during his Monday press briefing on COVID-19. The same afternoon, the Calloway County Health Department announced that 23 new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed locally.
As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department had received notification of 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 961, with 828 cases recovered, 118 isolated at home, four hospitalized and 11 deaths.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate, which was reportedly 6.77% as of Oct. 22.
Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. As of Monday, Calloway County had an incidence rate of 37.73 cases per 100,000. Red zone counties are updated daily on the incidence rate map on kycovid19.ky.gov, which assigns colors according to whether counties are on track (green), community spread (yellow), accelerated (orange) or critical (red). Beshear said when a county turns red, his administration is asking schools to go virtual, for sports to pause and to restrict visitation in long-term care facilities.
Beshear said Monday marked the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Monday as cases are at an all-time high across the country and in the commonwealth. Hospitalizations and deaths are also increasing nationally and in Kentucky, he said.
“Every Kentuckian in a red zone county needs to work together to protect one another by following these recommendations,” Beshear said. “Now is not the time to give up – this is a time when more people are going to be at risk. It is a time when we need everyone to do better.”
The Red Zone Reduction Recommendations are as follows:
• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including Kentucky’s “10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.”
“This isn’t too much to ask to keep your neighbors and your loved ones alive,” Beshear said.
“It is not a good time to be out in public,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This is the most dangerous it has been in eight months. The risk of you getting infected in the state of Kentucky has never been higher.”
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
• New cases today: 953
• New deaths today: 3
• Positivity rate: 5.84%
• Total deaths: 1,410
• Currently hospitalized: 858
• Currently in ICU: 253
• Currently on ventilator: 112
The top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Floyd.
Those reported lost to the virus Monday included a 75-year-old man from Garrard County; a 73-year-old woman from Graves County; and a 54-year-old man from Lewis County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.