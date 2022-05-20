FRANKFORT – While recognizing Police Week during his afternoon media briefing Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear paid tribute to Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash.
Cash was fatally shot Monday in the line of duty by a suspect in Marshall County. During Thursday’s Team Kentucky briefing, Beshear noted that President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week. He said is recognizes “law enforcement personnel for every moment of harm prevented for the assurance given and guidance offered to our citizens.”
“This week, Kentucky also joins the rest of the country in honoring those who daily dedicate their lives to the safety and security of the communities that we call home,” Beshear said. “… Thank you for everything you do as part of Team Kentucky. Our officers take on many roles and rise daily to meet challenges. As we celebrate, let us not forget those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow citizens, those who gave their life in the line of duty and the families who love and miss them.
“Words cannot express the pain our Commonwealth is feeling at the very recent loss – in fact, this week – of Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash, a former member of the State Police who lost his life on Monday, May 16, in service to Kentucky. Deputy Cash was connected in that community, as are his family and his kids that go to church with some very close friends of mine. I know that everybody is hurting for that family, but is also here to support them in both prayer and in action.
“Just like the 558 peace officers whose names are etched on the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Monument, Chief Deputy Cash served the Commonwealth with pride, with dignity, with bravery and with honor. Chief Deputy Cash began his law enforcement career with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and went on to serve at the Murray State University Police. He served with the Kentucky State Police from 2011 to 2018, where he retired as a sergeant before joining the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office.
“While serving as the KSP Post 1 public affairs officer. He responded to the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting, where he served as the face of the agency during the tragedy. He performed that difficult task with dignity, respect, compassion and love to a community that was hurting in such a tragic time and had seen such an unspeakable and horrific act. Additionally, Chief Deputy Cash attended the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s post-critical incident seminars and (was a) participant in 2017 after experiencing three traumatic events, two of which involved line-of-duty deaths. After attending his first seminar he signed up to be a peer to help others who experienced similar things.
“He participated in nearly all seminars, giving his time and face and his trauma to help other people after 2017 until the present. Chief Deputy Cash chose to use his past law enforcement experiences to minister to and assist those other officers and dispatchers dealing with some of the toughest days that they had been through.”
With funeral services scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center, Beshear said he would be ordering flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff that day.
“I invite anybody else flying a flag anywhere in this Commonwealth to lower your flags to half-staff to honor Chief Deputy Cash. To Jody’s family, fellow officers, friends, the community, your church family: the Commonwealth is grieving with you and praying with and for you. Chief Deputy Jody Cash will never be forgotten.
“Between the remembrance that the National Police Week brings and the recent loss of Jody, we should all be reminded that our law enforcement selflessly serve day after day without knowing the danger that awaits them. This week, let us take time to thank them. If you’re out and you see a police officer or a deputy sheriff or court security officer, school resource officer, anybody that’s out there … take a moment to say thank you. ‘Thank you’ always means more when you say why.”
