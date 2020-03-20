FRANKFORT — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear challenged Kentuckians to “do your duty” Thursday afternoon as he gave his daily update on the increasing COVID-19 threat to the public.
His tone was increasingly strong as he had the duty of reporting that a second death had occurred in the commonwealth as a result of this disease. That death, he said, was in Jefferson County, a death that he said actually occurred on March 13.
It also came on a day that the number of total cases in Kentucky went up significantly, going from 35 Wednesday to 47 on Thursday. None of those cases were reported in Calloway County, but a new case was confirmed in nearby Christian County. He also confirmed new cases in the western Kentucky counties of Henderson, Daviess and Warren.
Tuesday, a case was reported in Lyon County.
This is why Beshear strongly challenged all Kentuckians to fall in line with the guidelines that have been put in place and continued to be put in place to combat this illness. One was issued Thursday as he banned all social gatherings of any kind.
“It is our duty as Kentuckians and Americans, but there are a number of folks not taking our guidance,” he said. “Don’t be the ones who allow this to continue. Do your duty.
“You have to do your business differently. The more we continue having people not do that, the more it means more actions will have to be taken.
“You’re not being a good neighbor. We’re dealing with something really serious, and when we don’t deal with something real seriously, people we like and love are put in harm’s way.”
Beshear has been using history throughout his daily updates, specifically the 1918 Spanish flu that killed millions worldwide. However, he has been concentrating particularly on the plights of two American cities from that time, St. Louis and Philadelphia.
“We want to be St. Louis,” he said of how that city, though it lost more than 1,000 of its residents from the flu, the effects were much less extensive than in Philadelphia, where nearly 5,000 people died.
St. Louis took extreme measures, including limiting large gatherings, the forerunner to today’s common term, “social distancing,” which is becoming “the” term of the COVID-19 crisis. Philadelphia had a parade that 200,000 people attended. A week later, its medical facilities were overrun.
“We need to remain calm and make sure we’re following all of this guidance,” he said. “If we follow the guidance, and are good citizens, then we will see what we want to see, and that is the increase (of cases) followed by the decrease. Then, we need to stick with it, and when we finally get to that decrease, that we beat this coronavirus on our very first try.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.