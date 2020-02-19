MURRAY — Murray State University President Bob Jackson has frequently mentioned several issues that have plagued the campus the past several years.
He has noted that the ongoing state pension crisis presents one of the biggest financial challenges ever in the history of Kentucky higher education. He also takes the opportunity to note that many of the university’s buildings are more than 100 years old, meaning the task of keeping them in top shape is very difficult, as it also is at other institutions across the commonwealth.
However, if there has been a particularly sore subject for the university, it has been with Murray State’s share of performance funding dollars the past few years. To say the least, its share has been small, despite actually outperforming the main recipients of these dollars. When comparing the percentages of student achievement at Murray State with the University of Kentucky, Northern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University, Murray State often comes out ahead of those institutions.
Performance funding metrics, however, are more geared toward overall numbers. This means that despite its strong work – Murray State, along with its fellow regional universities like Morehead State (where former Murray State Provost Dr. Jay Morgan serves as president) and Kentucky State – has not fared well. Monday, while in Murray, Kentucky’s new governor said he is looking to make sure this changes.
“We’ve got to have a model that works for all of them,” Andy Beshear said in an impromptu news conference inside Alexander Hall on the Murray State campus. This came after he addressed an auditorium full of students, faculty, staff and administration from the university, as well as community and business leaders from Murray-Calloway County and throughout the region.
“Now, performance funding, as a model, can work, but only if you get schools back to pre-recession levels of funding right now. Our universities have been so cut that they have a hard time competing on performance-based funding and, every year, that funding goes back into the base for the next year. That means those that are having trouble competing right now are going to fall further and further behind. What I see is that certain schools get more dollars and more dollars and more dollars every single year while about four, especially our regional universities, get less. I don’t think we can persist that way.”
That is a big reason Beshear’s 2020 budget that he discussed Monday in Murray calls for a freeze on performance funding.
“Let me tell you, I believe in all of our universities and universities like Murray State and Morehead have a critical and important place in higher education in this commonwealth and have to have a system where everyone can compete and where we don’t see the rich get richer and the poor get poorer,” Beshear said during his speech. “We have to make sure everybody gets at a baseline where everybody is at the place where they can compete before we turn that model on.
“I believe in healthy universities all across Kentucky and, because of that, I believe we need to freeze performance-based funding just until we can get Murray State and Morehead State and Kentucky State up to a place where they can compete year in and year out.”
In an interview last week, Jackson said he believes some changes will be coming eventually and that he believes those changes will be positive. However, he also admitted to wishing something could be done now. In 2020, Murray State is receiving no performance funding whatsoever, along with Morehead and Kentucky State. Murray State received about $500,000 in 2019.
“Everybody has different metrics,” Jackson said. “We also have high metrics because our base was high. So, you have three getting nothing this year. That’s because it is size-driven from the standpoint of how many (students) you have.”
Jackson also said he believes Murray State might have people in its corner on this issue in Frankfort. He said, to his knowledge, the legislators for the 12 westernmost counties are either Murray State graduates or attended Murray State. This includes high-ranking state representatives like Richard Heath of Graves County and Steven Rudy of Ballard County, both of whom chair House committees.
“We appreciate them. They’re working hard, especially Sen. (Stan) Humphries and Rep. (Larry) Elkins. They understand these issues.”
