FRANKFORT – Following the Kentucky State Senate’s decision to let House Bill 136, a bill that would have legalized medical marijuana, die in committee, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that his office will begin investigating the viability of using executive actions to make medicinal marijuana accessible to the people of Kentucky.
“(This is) an issue that has been talked about for years, but this session, like the last one and many before it, the General Assembly did not get the job done despite broad support from the public,” Beshear said during a Thursday news conference. “I’m talking about access to medical cannabis. … It is strongly supported by the vast majority of Kentuckians. Its time has come, and it can give some ailing Kentuckians relief.”
Beshear announced his office’s four-step plan that will be rolled out over the next “several” months to accomplish that goal.
“First, as I’ve alluded to before, I’ve asked my general counsel and his team to begin analyzing options that we may have under the law for executive action on medical cannabis,” he said. “That is going to be in-depth research and analysis that, at least to me, is going to provide a framework of potential options.”
The second step is to establish the Governor’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Team. Beshear said he wants to “make sure that I’m getting advice from all corners of Kentucky and that we can hear directly people’s stories, people’s experience, the need that is out there. As we look at potential executive action that we are ensuring that we have the information to do it effectively.”
The final two steps are directed toward soliciting input and opinions from citizens of the commonwealth on the matter. One step involves the advisory team traveling around the state to “listen in every corner of Kentucky” to what citizens have to say about medicinal marijuana.
“I want to be clear; I am for medical cannabis,” he said. “I want it done in the right way. We’re going to be looking at our legal options very closely, and at the same time, we want to hear from you. I know the Kentucky public overwhelmingly supports this, but I don’t want to take for granted that the reason you do is one that we fully know; and, certainly, it is something we need to hear.”
Beshear said the initial aim is to make at least four steps. In addition, a special email address has been set up to give every Kentuckian the opportunity to give their input on the issue of medical marijuana directly to the governor’s office.
“If you are a Kentuckian, you deserve to have your voice heard and amplified,” Beshear said. “If you want to weigh in on medical cannabis but don’t know if you can make a meeting or you want to go ahead and provide your thoughts on the why or what conditions or things that you’ve been going through or things you’d like to see. You can send it to our team directly at govmedicalcannabisadvisoryteam@ky.gov. From our veterans who are suffering from chronic pain or PTSD to mothers who are seeking help for children suffering from seizures, I want you to know that we do not only hear you, we want to hear directly from you.”
When asked for his thoughts about legalizing recreational marijuana, Beshear said, “I believe that it’s time for medicinal marijuana. I think that many states, and many who have done this the right way, certainly took the medicinal step first. … While I’m not advocating that we take that step at the moment, we do need to look at the decriminalization aspect.
“Very, very few arrests are currently made on possession. You gotta work pretty hard to get arrested for possession of marijuana right now. Given that, it’s important, especially if we take this medicinal step, that we look at that side too. Nobody needs to go to jail, ultimately causing them loss of a job and being apart from their family, for possession of marijuana. It is very rare that that happens right now, but the fact that it continues to happen shows that we are more than a little outdated on that side.”
