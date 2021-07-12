MURRAY — On a sun-drenched and humid morning Friday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told an audience in Murray that the commonwealth is getting healthier, both on the COVID-19 front and economically.
He said the fact that he was speaking to a live audience proved it.
“How good does it feel to be here all together after these last 16 months?” Beshear said during a ceremony he was attending to unveil a new cutting-edge solar heat pump at the West Farm on the Murray State University campus. “You know, it does feel good. It feels good because the last 16 months have been hard because we have been through a whole range of deep emotions.
“We’ve been through three ... losing 7.250 Kentuckians, more than any three wars we’ve been through put together and those are children of God, irreplaceable, missed by this and every other community.
“We’ve been through feelings of stress, wondering what the future was going to look like and how our kids were going to be affected. I have two kids on distance learning and I had to learn fifth and sixth-grade math again, all at the same time. But now, I think it’s fair to say we’re feeling very different emotions.”
Beshear said the commonwealth is now feeling hope because, as of Friday, half of Kentucky’s population had been vaccinated, including 85% of the commonwealth’s 65-and-older population.
“But I’m also feeling grateful, grateful because I believe the vaccines that have gotten us here are miracles,” the governor said, crediting scientists who created the shots well ahead of predicted time frames. “They created vaccines faster than we’ve ever seen in history, but it’s how good they are, how effective they are.
“They are 90-plus-percent effective on the original (coronavirus variant), but even with the Delta Variant, the most aggressive we’ve seen, they’re over 88 percent effective. This is a miracle from God and I am grateful.”
Beshear also said that he and his family took their chances on the vaccine. Earlier this year, he and wife Brittany rolled up their sleeves to receive their shots. Then he talked about his son, Will.
“Will turned 12 roughly three weeks ago. I took him to get his second shot (Thursday),” he said. “I’ll give my life for that kid any minute, any moment, at any time, and I would not have taken him if I did not believe they were safe.”
Beshear also talked about the incentives state officials are offering, as well as awarding, to Kentuckians who take the shot and enter what amounts to a lottery. He said five scholarships have been awarded to students ages 12-17 and the first of three $1 million prizes has also been given.
“It’s a pretty incredible story of someone who, at this point in her life, this will be the difference between struggling and security,” he said. “And we’ve also presented five full-ride scholarships — could be to MSU, could be anywhere else — to some incredible students, ranging from Princeton to Mount Sterling. I’ve got to tell you, I felt a little bit like Willy Wonka as we walked in and presented those.
“And I need to put this plug in everywhere I go ... if you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please consider doing it.”
Beshear then switched to the economy, which was thrown into a death spiral last year by the pandemic. Friday, though, Beshear said things are improving. In fact, he said Kentucky’s recovery is happening at as fast a pace as anywhere in the nation.
And he used others’ opinions to back his argument.
“Site Selection Magazine ranked us No. 1 in our region in economic development, No. 1 in every state under 5 million people in creating jobs, No. 3 per capita in the U.S. Then, take that away and put yourself against the big boys and big girls, like Texas, Florida and California, and we were No. 7 overall in this country. We may be small but we are mighty,” he said. “The news has gotten better since then. Our business climate was ranked fifth in the entire country.
“Again, these are from what we call ratings agencies which normally give us bad news. Now, we have come out with the best news in over two decades. Fitch (one of the “Big Three” credit ratings agencies in the nation) came out and said that, because of the way we handled the virus, our economy is rebounding faster than just about every state. Then, Moody’s (another member of the “Big Three”) came out and used a word I didn’t think they’d use, but I’m going to use the word ... gusto! That’s pretty exciting.
“We created a little under 4,000 new jobs for Kentuckians (last year). By the end of June (this year), we already eclipsed that for this year here in Kentucky and let me tell you that those jobs are everywhere (in the commonwealth). One of the most exciting things to me is we are on the precipice of prosperity and I think we deserve it after these 16 months.”
Beshear said western Kentucky, his boyhood home area (he is a native of Dawson Springs in Hopkins County), has shared in the success, including the addition of 37 jobs at the Murray plant for German automobile parts manufacturer iwis from a partnership with Japan manufacturer Daido.
However, Beshear said the biggest news for western Kentucky is only several days away. In his speech Friday, he said that he expects to make an announcement of something occurring on the economic front in the next two weeks.
“I’m excited with what we’ve announced in western Kentucky, but I’m really excited that, in to weeks, not too far from here, we’ll have one of the biggest jobs announcements in western Kentucky in the last several decades,” he said. “My promise to you, as governor, one with deep western Kentucky roots, is we’re going to keep fighting for you. We’re going to keep fighting for this university and we’re going to keep fighting for a very bright future for western Kentucky and Murray State University.”
Friday’s event was a bit late in starting, and it was because Beshear had not arrived at the West Farm. During his speech, though, he told his audience the reason.
“The reason I was late is because we were in a holding pattern in the air so a corporate jet could come in and land right here in Murray to continue the investments they’re making,” said the governor, who flew from the commonwealth’s capital, Frankfort, to Kyle-Oakley Field outside of Murray. “That’s a pretty good reason for being a little late.
“But what we’re doing here is about putting in the work.”
