MURRAY — It was already well known to Murray and Calloway County residents that Sunday’s flash flood was a big deal.
Just how big a deal was defined Tuesday morning. It was such a big deal that Kentucky’s governor decided to come take a look for himself.
Andy Beshear, the man who occupies the state’s highest political office, said that what he saw during an hour-long aerial tour of various parts of the city and county constitutes the worst flood damage he has seen in the commonwealth since becoming governor in January 2020. And he has viewed quite a few of these types of scenes since moving into the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.
“This caused the most damage I’ve seen,” Beshear said after returning to Kyle-Oakley Field in a Kentucky National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter in which he flew with several Murray and Calloway County officials. “We believe this is going to be one of the only flash flooding events (in Kentucky) that ends up meriting a presidential declaration (of Calloway County as a federal disaster area).”
Beshear declared a state of emergency Sunday for 13 counties, including Calloway. That number has since expanded to 29, along with seven cities.
However, Beshear’s visit Tuesday, the first he has made during the aftermath of the statewide event, was on purpose. It was his way of acknowledging the action of Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, after talking with other local officials, in declaring his own state of emergency ahead of Beshear issuing his order. Beshear said Tuesday that the Calloway order was the first such action made Sunday in the commonwealth.
“I want to talk about the incredible efforts that have been undertaken by the city, Calloway County, (Murray State) University, emergency management and by everybody involved in serving the people of this region at a time of need,” Beshear said. “There is nothing more serious than how we show up in times of need and this certainly has been one of those times. You know, the last year has been one of those times. Yet, during a pandemic, we still get three major snow and ice storms, then we get record flash flooding here in Murray and across our commonwealth.
“One thing I have learned this year is no matter how much you might want to, you can never press the pause button because whatever is coming the next day is coming and you’ve got to be ready for it. You’ve got to be prepared and you’ve got to be there for your people.”
Beshear praised local officials for their actions, emphasizing that no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported from Sunday’s flooding that left anywhere from 5 to 6.5 inches of rain throughout the county.
“That’s people protecting people, realizing what our priorities are and knowing we can rebuild, and I’m here today to promise that the state is going to do everything it can to be a good partner. We look forward to helping you in digging out and rebuilding.”
Imes is a member of the Republican Party, while Beshear is a Democrat. However, Imes said this is a time where politics must be kept out of the conversation.
He said that was demonstrated Sunday.
“Governor, in particular, I want to thank you. The response from the state was immediate. Within an hour-and-a-half, I got the call that the governor had received (Imes’ executive order) and approved it,” Imes said. “You know, that’s what makes our commonwealth special, seeing everyone come together. That’s what makes Kentucky and, particularity, Calloway County, one of the greatest places on the face of the earth and I just thank the Lord for allowing us to live here.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he was happy to see the governor Tuesday.
“I was very excited to see that he cares enough to come down here and look around,” Rogers said. “He obviously cares about the people of Kentucky. He’s been good to us here in Murray and made sure we got the (COVID-19) vaccination center (at Murray State).
“But I really appreciated him coming down and seeing this firsthand. It’s different from being told about something and not seeing it.”
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson also had a seat on the Black Hawk Tuesday. He said he wanted to make sure the governor saw damage on campus properties, such as its West Farm and Stewart Stadium.
“Thank goodness most of our campus buildings are well protected, but we did have some places that received damage, probably up to $150,000 or so, maybe more. We are putting together a FEMA claim,” said Jackson who has experience in surveying damage from a helicopter.
“Oddly enough (as 1st District state senator), Gov. (Paul) Patton and I toured this entire region from the Mississippi River to the other side of the lakes. It may have been 1999. But it puts it in perspective from the standpoint that Mother Nature acts quickly and, seeing it from the air puts it all into perspective as to how much damage was done and how it happened so quickly.”
Beshear said that in order for affected counties to qualify for federal disaster relief, the amount of damage in the commonwealth from this specific event must exceed $7.5 million.
“I think it will qualify,” he said of the entire state.
