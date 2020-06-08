MURRAY – Answering a submitted question in his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he supports taking all Confederate monuments off public property, including the one at the Calloway County Courthouse.
As he does during each daily briefing on COVID-19 in the state, Beshear took questions on Monday from reporters covering the briefing in person, as well as written questions submitted ahead of time. Reading the question aloud, Beshear said, “As Confederate monuments come down, both around Kentucky and around the country … what is my take on the Confederate memorial in front of Calloway County Courthouse in Murray and (would I) consider taking executive action?”
Beshear answered, “I will admit that I’ve been focused on the Jefferson Davis statue, which I believe needs to come down in the rotunda of this Capitol. I believe it is a symbol that divides us, and it no longer – and to me never – had a place in a rotunda that is supposed to honor people. Not to show history, but to honor them. And I don’t believe that another child should have to come into this capitol and look up at a statue of someone that is rightfully seen as supporting the enslavement of some of our citizens. It shouldn’t be there, and I’m not just talking about removing it. We’re working on taking steps to actually get it done.
“I’m not familiar, or familiar enough, with this monument in Murray, but if it is at a courthouse, it ought to come down. That simple. And you know what? You’re seeing people march all over Kentucky that agree. And I know that might cause some disagreement for some people out there, but I told you a while ago that I’m past politics. I’m trying to do the right thing, and having a Confederate monument on courthouse grounds or in the rotunda is not the right thing. We should have done it long ago, but let’s get rid of them now.”
Reached by phone early Monday evening, Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said he had not watched the press conference but had been told about Beshear’s response to the question about the Confederate monument.
“I was not aware of it until about 30 minutes ago; I was in meetings all afternoon,” Imes said. “I know he was asked about it and said it ought to be removed. I have not received any order from the Governor’s Office to do so, and I would question his authority to order the county to do it. I don’t know, but I would have to get legal counsel.”
