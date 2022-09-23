FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear has made no secret of his support for legalizing medical marijuana. Thursday, five months after announcing his plans to explore the possibility of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kentucky through executive action, he affirmed that he will, in fact, be using his executive authority to set the state on a path to join the 38 other states where medical marijuana is legal.
Beshear said he received the initial report from the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Thursday morning during this week’s Team Kentucky update.
“It’s based on the expertise of the individuals that include doctors and pharmacists as well as advocates and then those that personally have gotten relief from the use of medical marijuana, or medical cannabis,” Beshear said. “It’s also based on the input of meetings that were conducted all across Kentucky because we were committed to listening to the people of Kentucky, which parts of the general assembly have refused to. With that information, we’ll be making final determinations on actions that we could take, but there will be some actions forthcoming.”
The process began in late April when Beshear outlined four steps his administration would use to solicit Kentuckians’ opinions on the subject. The first step was asking his general counsel to analyze options available under the law for execution action. The next step announced was establishing the advisory committee. The state also created a special email account for citizens to share their opinions in addition to developing a website where citizens could leave comments.
In June, he named 17 individuals to the committee and charged them with the task of collecting feedback from Kentuckians’ regarding the legalization of medical marijuana. The committee set up town hall meetings in different geographic regions of the state to “listen in every corner of Kentucky.”
The committee briefed Beshear in a Zoom meeting on Aug. 11. Secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and Committee Co-Chair Kerry Harvey presented the results. In July, the committee held four town halls in Pike, Campbell, Franklin and Christian counties. Attendees were encouraged to provide their experiences and points of view regardless of whether they supported or opposed medical marijuana legalization.
In total, 150 people attended the meetings; of those, 70 spoke to the committee. Harvey noted that everyone who voiced their opinion spoke in support of legalization. Kentuckians left 3,313 comments on the committee’s website; 98.5% of which were supportive. Only 48 comments were in opposition to legalization. The committee also received an “expression of opposition” from the Kentucky Narcotics Officers Association.
Harvey shared five stories with Beshear that the committee felt were representative of all the comments they reviewed. Among them was the story of a former Marine from Calloway County who suffers from anxiety and PTSD from the “horrific experiences he had defending our country.” He does not want to take opioids because he has lost friends to opioid overdoses, so he uses marijuana to help with pain and sleep.
He told the governor about a woman from Marshall County who suffers from a severe form of migraine headaches that can cause life-threatening strokes. An out-of-state specialist she sees suggested she try medical marijuana. At this point, her only other treatment option is to go to the next level of opioid treatment, which, for her, is fentanyl.
Beshear interrupted to ask if the woman was able to obtain medical marijuana in another state, and Harvey replied, “We heard from a number of people, Governor, that were able to go to Illinois or go to some other state surrounding us and secure the cannabis legally in that state. They were concerned that, once they crossed the border, they went from being a patient to being a criminal, to put it bluntly. I think we would all agree that, after hearing from these people, they are not criminals; they’re people who are looking for help.”
Another story Harvey shared was that of a self-described conservative business owner from Paducah who thought “he would never have anything to do with cannabis – he had a very dim view of cannabis.” An accident left him in debilitating pain. After he was unable to find relief from prescribed treatments, he tried medical marijuana and found more relief with fewer side effects than any medication he had been prescribed.
“This was a real education for me. I’m an old prosecutor, so I come at this willing to learn – and I did learn – but also wanted to hear facts,” Harvey said. “We just heard all of these stories from people who – there’s no question they’re telling the truth; there’s no question they’re sincere. The refrain we heard over and over is that ‘We’re not criminals. We need help with, many times, terrible, terrible disorders, and we don’t want our commonwealth to make us criminals because we need this help.’”
“We’ve also been doing our legal research on what flexibility I’m going to have, and I believe there is some – it’s certainly not unlimited,” Beshear advised the committee. “We do live in a nation of laws and so there are limitations to, I think, what our options will be, but I do believe that we’re going to have some of those options. … The one thing that I certainly hope that we’ll be able to act upon is somebody who can legally get something in another state, shouldn’t be a criminal in ours.”
