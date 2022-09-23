FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear has made no secret of his support for legalizing medical marijuana. Thursday, five months after announcing his plans to explore the possibility of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes in Kentucky through executive action, he affirmed that he will, in fact, be using his executive authority to set the state on a path to join the 38 other states where medical marijuana is legal.

Beshear said he received the initial report from the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Thursday morning during this week’s Team Kentucky update.