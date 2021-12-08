MURRAY – The Christmas season in Murray generally means a holiday-themed production at Murray’s community theater, Playhouse in the Park. After cruising through a spectacular light show along the Central Park route that would make even Clark Griswold proud, families looking for a touching and hilarious holiday entertainment should be sure to stop by the Playhouse to check out Barbara Robinson’s “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Directed by Jonathan Carter, this year’s Christmas production is going to be a real family-friendly treat. A cast of 37 local children and several adults give their rendition of the Christmas classic starting this week. The comedy from the renowned story jumps out in live-action under the spotlight and is best described in Playhouse in the Park’s website: “In this hilarious Christmas classic based on the beloved book by Barbara Robinson, a couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids – probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem – and the fun – when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on.”
Carter said he grew up doing church Christmas pageants, and he wanted to capture the feel of that tradition in the show.
“That’s what we did when we were kids, so I’m trying to create the atmosphere of what I remember growing up,” Carter said. “So, I think the audience, especially if they grew up in those type of situations, they’re going to go, ‘Oh, I’ve been there.’ I’ve done that exact same thing and just that kind of hometown church atmosphere.”
Rehearsals have been going on since November, and the crew and kids are excited to finally have an audience to entertain.
“Rehearsals have gone really well,” said Carter, who’s directing his second show at Playhouse in the Park. “The cast is doing a great job. Everything has come together really smoothly. We got really lucky with everybody that auditioned and they really are doing a perfect job, so they’re going to be ready.”
Carter, a seasoned director at this point, has also directed plays through his church and multiple productions in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before moving to Murray in 2017.
“I think we’re going to see a lot of kids having a lot of fun,” said stage manager Isaac Gish. “That’s kind of what we were just trying to do. Get something fun for them to do after school and really enjoy themselves.”
A cast with this many kids can always be a challenge, but Gish is cherishing it.
“I’m really enjoying it,” said Gish. “Getting to work with all these kids is super-rewarding and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
For an extra treat to the community, the cast will has added three extra performances for local schools on Thursday, Dec. 16, with classes from Murray Elementary, Southwest Calloway Elementary and North Calloway Elementary scheduled to be entertained that day.
Opening night is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, with shows also at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, and a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 12. The show will also play Dec.17-19 at the same times.
