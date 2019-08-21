FRANKFORT — A vacant seat previously occupied by a Paducah resident on the Murray State University Board of Regents has been filled by yet another resident from that city.
Late Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order to install Paducah businessman Leon Owens to the seat previously held by former Regents Chair Susan Guess.
Owens is the president of the Swift & Staley firm in Paducah. Swift & Staley is a construction firm that specializes in government design-build-maintain services.
Bevin’s order read, “By order of the authority vested in me by Section 164.321 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, I, Matthew G. Bevin, governor of the commonwealth of Kentucky, do hereby appoint the following as a member of the Murray University Board of regents: Charles Leon Owens, Paducah.”
Bevin’s order specified that Owens shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2025. It also asked for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes to issue a commission for Owens.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson saw the appointment as a positive step for the university.
“We are very excited to have Murray State alumnus, Leon Owens, appointed as our newest board member,” Jackson said. “Regent Owens is a successful businessman, community and regional leader, and is very supportive of the university.
“He will be a great asset to Murray State University as we continue to move forward.”
Guess served nine years on the board before choosing not to seek another term this year. She said she wanted more time to devote to her daughter, who is nearing the end of high school and will be entering the college soon.
In June, the Regents selected former Hopkinsville Mayor Dan Kemp as Guess’s replacement as chair.
The Regents’ first meeting with Owens will be on Sept. 6.
