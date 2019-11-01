The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and law enforcement agencies are warning consumers to beware of credit card “skimmers” using gas pump card readers to steal their money.
According to a news release, KDA found 10 credit card skimmers at gas stations in central Kentucky in a single week in September 2019. So far, a total of 17 skimmers have been discovered in Kentucky in the continuing year. KDA started their inspection in 2016 and they have been caught 33 skimmers until now.
Credit card fraud is a term used for theft and fraud which involves the use of a payment card, such as debit and credit card. False transactions are being made by using these cards to take out the money from the accounts of people. The most common purposes are to obtain goods without paying using someone else card details and to get a loan from an account.
A credit card is also considered as an adjunct to identity theft. According to the United States Federal Trade Commission, the rate of identity theft remained static in the mid-2000s but increased by 21% in 2008. The increased credit card fraud is limited to 0.1% of all credit card transactions but still that 0.1% can cause huge loss. In 1999, 10 million U.S. dollars out of 12 billion transactions were turned out to be fraud transactions.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles warns Kentuckians to be aware of the frauds at gas pumps. The KDA is trying its best to facilitate law enforcement institutes to catch the skimmers, he said.
The state law of Kentucky requires the KDA to inspect the gas pumps once a year to make sure that the amount of fuel being filled matches the amount shown on the pump and to check either the pump is working properly or not.
Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger said, “People should be careful while using the gas pumps.” He suggested to follow the complete process and take a receipt after the purchase. If someone wants to report a fraud, they are encouraged to call the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office or report it at the attorney general’s website.
“Luckily, no fraud has been found in Murray in the last year,” said Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt. “But still, people should be aware of the skimmers at gas pumps and report any suspicious thing at 270-753-1621 to avoid any inconvenience.”
Kentuckians are encouraged to report possible tampering to the KDA, call (502) 573-0282 or email ag.web@ky.gov. They are asked to include the retailer’s name and location, the pump number and the fuel grade.
