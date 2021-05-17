MURRAY — There may not have been a lot of fanfare surrounding it, but Friday was a huge day for Murray-Calloway County Hospital in its pursuit to upgrade its Regional Cancer Center.
That was when scheduling advertisements for bids from prospective contractors began. For anyone not familiar with why that is important, it comes down to one thing.
Construction is about to begin, which is something hospital CEO Jerry Penner believes will begin creating much excitement in the community.
“We’re getting close,” Penner said Friday of how a few more steps in the bidding process will follow before the big day arrives. “That will be the bid opening on June 17 in our board room.”
Penner said construction should start sometime in July. The center will be established where MCCH’s emergency room was once located, near the intersection of South Eighth and Elm streets.
“And we’re looking forward to opening the cancer center in the spring or early summer of 2023. The big thing about what’s getting ready to happen, though, is, now, we’re coming to conception. This is where our community can begin to see this happening,” he said. “We’re just tickled to death and I’ve really got to applaud the staff for their ideas, integration and cooperation throughout this process.
“We also worked with architects to come up with, one, what is going to be a very workable design and, two, a very functional design, as well as a pleasing design, for our patrons that will be coming in and using it.”
This news was also very exciting for Donna Herndon, who is chairing the Enduring Hope Campaign to raise funds for the project. Since Enduring Hope was launched in late 2018, more than $600,000 has been raised. It is believed the project will need about $6 million and the COVID-19 pandemic made that endeavor quite difficult in the past year, she said.
Now, though, she believes fundraising is going to heat up.
“We’re looking to hit the ground running,” Herndon said. “I think people are going to start looking at this and realizing what it can mean for not only families, but what it can mean for the entire community. But I’m not surprised with how far along we are so far.
“I know the need for this but so, too, do a lot of others.”
For Herndon, this is personal. Her husband, Woody, fought three different forms of cancer for 19 years and underwent treatments at the existing Regional Cancer Center facility that is situated near the intersection of South Ninth and Poplar streets. Woody was in remission in June 2017 when he died after a fall at his home. He was 74.
“I know that our family benefited from Woody being able to have his treatments locally and not having to go (outside of the area),” she said. “And we were grateful to have it. They did a great job for Woody.
“But (the existing building) is inadequate. It is too small and this project is meant to give this community something that’s needed.
“So, as with everything I do, I depend on the Lord to help these things along, which is really the only reason I accepted the chair’s position. I know He’s with us on this.”
Penner also said the bidding process moving into this stage is coming at a time where he is also feeling great motivation for this project to succeed. Friday, he said MCCH’s most frequent cases it treats are cancer related.
“The real sad part to me, though, is that, in the last 10 days or two weeks alone, we’ve had two or three staff members here at the hospital that have come up positive for cancer. We’re just a reflection of the community,” Penner said. “These are people who live and work in this community and, on top of that, there’s others, rather prominent folks here, who have had it and you’re like, ‘Man! It really does strike everybody!’
“To keep that kind of care right here is so important
and with the investment by (the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees) and the investment by the community, this is going to be with us for a long time. We really need everybody’s help on this.”
