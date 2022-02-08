WASHINGTON — (TNS) A well-funded outside group with close ties to President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to launch an effort defending the president’s forthcoming pick to serve on the Supreme Court, a spokesperson for the group says.
Building Back Together, a nonprofit organization that has spent tens of millions of dollars since last year promoting Biden’s agenda, will work alongside judicial and civil-rights organizations and include paid ads, according to a spokesperson.
A BBT spokesperson added that the effort will focus on responding to attacks against the yet-unannounced nominee, whom Biden is expected to name in the coming weeks after current Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement.
The outside group will continue to spend money promoting Biden’s agenda even as it helps defend Democrats during the Supreme Court confirmation process, said the spokesperson, who declined to say how much money the group plans to spend on court-specific ads.
But its involvement in the effort to defend Biden’s pick is an indication of just how important many Democrats regard the selection process, particularly as the Biden administration has struggled to deliver on other Democratic priorities.
Biden has said he will fulfill a pledge made during the 2020 campaign to appoint the nation’s first Black woman justice, a promise that has energized some civil-rights groups even as it angered some Republicans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.