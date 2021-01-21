WASHINGTON – Joseph R. Biden Jr. delivered a message of unity Wednesday after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swore him in as the 46th president of the United States.
The crowd present at the event was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic and tight security measures taken to secure the grounds of the U.S. Capitol after it was attacked two weeks ago by extremists claiming the election was stolen from President Donald Trump. Democrats accused Trump of inciting the riot, and 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives joined them in voting to impeach Trump for the second time, a first in U.S. history. The Senate now plans to hold an impeachment trial after Trump has already left office.
“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day,” Biden said as he addressed the nation. “A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested a new and America has risen to the challenge. Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause, a cause of democracy. The people – the will of the people – has been heard, and the will of the people has been heeded.
“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and, at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed. So now on this hallowed ground where just a few days ago violence sought to shake the Capitol’s very foundations, we come together as one nation under God – indivisible – to carry out the peaceful transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries.
“As we look ahead in our uniquely American way, restless, bold, optimistic, and set our sights on a nation we know we can be and must be, I thank my predecessors of both parties. I thank them from the bottom of my heart. And I know the resilience of our Constitution and the strength, the strength of our nation, as does President Carter, who I spoke with last night who cannot be with us today, but who we salute for his lifetime of service.”
Biden said the coronavirus would mean it would be a hard winter, and the nation also needed to overcome a history of injustices for minorities.
“Millions of jobs have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of businesses closed,” he said. “A cry for racial justice, some 400 years in the making, moves us. The dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer. A cry for survival comes from the planet itself, a cry that can’t be any more desperate or any more clear now. The rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism, that we must confront and we will defeat.
“To overcome these challenges, to restore the soul and secure the future of America, requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy – unity. Unity. In another January on New Year’s Day in 1863 Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. When he put pen to paper, the president said, and I quote, ‘If my name ever goes down in history, it’ll be for this act, and my whole soul is in it.’
“My whole soul is in it today, on this January day. My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause. Uniting to fight the foes we face – anger, resentment and hatred. Extremism, lawlessness, violence, disease, joblessness, and hopelessness.”
Biden acknowledged the extreme political divide in the county, saying, “Politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war and we must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured. … We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility, and if we’re willing to stand in the other person’s shoes, as my mom would say. Just for a moment, stand in their shoes.
“Because here’s the thing about life. There’s no accounting for what fate will deal you. Some days you need a hand. There are other days when we’re called to lend a hand. That’s how it has to be, that’s what we do for one another. And if we are that way our country will be stronger, more prosperous, more ready for the future. And we can still disagree.”
Biden concluded, “I’ll defend America and I will give all – all of you – keep everything I do in your service. Thinking not of power but of possibilities. Not of personal interest but of public good. … So with purpose and resolve, we turn to those tasks of our time. Sustained by faith, driven by conviction and devoted to one another and the country we love with all our hearts. May God bless America and God protect our troops.”
On the eve of Biden’s election, Trump delivered the traditional farewell address. While he still has not acknowledged that Biden won the election and did not mention him by name, he wished the “new administration” luck.
“This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” Trump said. “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word.”
Trump thanked his family members, former Vice President Mike Pence and his family, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the White House staff and Cabinet. He also thanked the U.S. Secret Service, the White House Military Office, the teams of Marine One and Air Force One, “every member of the Armed Forces, and state and local law enforcement all across our country.”
“Most of all, I want to thank the American people,” he said. “To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description. Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that’s what it is — a great privilege and a great honor. We must never forget that while Americans will always have our disagreements, we are a nation of incredible, decent, faithful, and peace-loving citizens who all want our country to thrive and flourish and be very, very successful and good. We are a truly magnificent nation.
“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor, and forge our common destiny.”
Trump called himself the “only true outsider ever to win the presidency.”
“I had not spent my career as a politician, but as a builder looking at open skylines and imagining infinite possibilities,” he said. “I ran for president because I knew there were towering new summits for America just waiting to be scaled. I knew the potential for our nation was boundless as long as we put America first.”
Trump touted his tax cut package, slashing regulations, his trade deals, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Paris Climate Accord, renegotiating the “one-sided South Korea deal,” replacing NAFTA with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and imposing “historic and monumental” tariffs on China. He also highlighted the job creation and unemployment numbers during his tenure.
Trump also took credit for the coronavirus vaccines now being rolled out. The administration called the effort “Operation Warp Speed.”
“When our nation was hit with the terrible pandemic, we produced not one, but two vaccines with record-breaking speed, and more will quickly follow,” Trump said. “They said it couldn’t be done but we did it. They call it a ‘medical miracle,’ and that’s what they’re calling it right now: a ‘medical miracle.’ Another administration would have taken three, four, five, maybe even up to 10 years to develop a vaccine. We did in nine months.
“We grieve for every life lost, and we pledge in their memory to wipe out this horrible pandemic once and for all.”
