MURRAY— In the past few weeks, word has been circulating about a possible explosion of cicadas that could begin this week or next week in the eastern United States.
So, off of that, Murray and Calloway County residents probably are preparing themselves for several weeks of the loud sounds these insects make as they mate. After all, this emergence happens every 17 years, so they have to make it count, which they do at an estimated 100 to 120 decibels (the same amount of noise as a lawn mower).
However, it appears the Murray area, at least, may stay quiet this time.
“In Murray, we are not expected to see a big emergence of the periodical cicadas this year,” said Dr. Laura Sullivan-Beckers, an assistant professor in the biology department at Murray State University. “The periodicals that are emerging in Kentucky (known as Brood X) are all well east of us (near the Madisonville area).
“We may see a few, but not many. Actually, John Pollpeter of the (Woodlands Nature Center at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Center in Golden Pond) has told me that they’ve seen a couple of the periodical cicadas out there, but, like I said, we’ll probably only see a handful in our area.”
And this is probably bringing a sigh of relief to anyone who may have been cruising the internet the past several days. Some news outlets have been reporting that the cicadas emerging now, or about to emerge, are particularly desirable to one of the four venomous snake species indigenous to this area — the copperhead.
Sullivan-Beckers said, upon asking someone who deals with snakes, there is a connection.
“I just asked (Murray State graduate researcher John Hewlett) about the copperhead question. He says that they do ramp up feeding when cicadas emerge and will even climb trees to get to the cicadas,” she said. “However, he doesn’t know whether this is unique to copperheads or whether other snakes take advantage as well. It is also not clear whether there is any real preference for periodical (as opposed to our normal annual) cicadas.
“I’ve never heard of that connection. I will say that just about all insectivorous animals will take advantage of this massive increase in available food.”
However, with the cicada emergence being more heavily concentrated to the east, she said that probably should not be a concern this year.
“I don’t think anyone needs to worry about copperheads slithering into their gardens for cicada brunches this summer,” she said. “If you are fortunate enough to live in or visit a part of the state that will have a big emergence this year, I would look forward to watching birds take them out of the sky or plucking them from the trees.”
In the event a cicada or two makes an appearance locally, Sullivan-Beckers also said that, while it is perhaps hard to grasp, these insects do present culinary opportunities.
“The cicadas pose zero threat to humans or pets. Yes, the cicadas are edible,” she said. ‘I had the pleasure of being in Columbia, Missouri several years ago when a brood was emerging and a local ice cream ship was selling cicada ice cream. Unfortunately, they sold out before I got to sample it.
“They are a noisy, harmless, great source of food.
