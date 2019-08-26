AURORA — After completing the first song of her set Saturday evening, blues legend Reba Russell made an announcement to an overflow crowd at the Kenlake State Resort Park Amphitheater.
“I think this is the finest atmosphere for a festival like this,” said the Memphis, Tennessee singer, whose endorsement was met with wild applause.
The enthusiastic response could have had something to do with the fact that the event Russell and her band were co-headlining this year, the Hot August Blues Festival, which was celebrating its 30th year. It could have also had something to do with event promoter Lew Jetton’s introduction of Russell, in which he told fans Russell was about a year removed from having received a major honor, a brass note on the famed Beale Street Walk of Fame in Memphis.
The crowd likely understood that for someone of her standing to praise the festival spoke volumes.
“She was put there with the likes of B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland because she deserves to be there with them,” Jetton said of how Russell is among the most requested performers to come to Aurora. “So we thought, ‘What better time than the 30th annual version of the Hot August Blues Festival to have her back here?’”
Russell was not the only act in Aurora over the weekend who came with high acclaim. Guitar virtuoso Boscoe France won Guitar Center’s Battle of the Blues in 2012 and is now a clinician with high-powered guitar maker PRS. Another guitar wielder, Johnathon Long, was days removed from playing shows overseas with famed guitarist and singer Joe Bonamassa.
There was the other co-headliner, blues queen Joanna Connor, who was just named the Chicago Blues Artist of the Year in that blues-heavy area. However, the path New Orleans stalwarts Big Al and the Heavyweights took to Aurora included a stop that topped them all.
Wednesday night, they were in Chi Town for a show at a venue owned by one of the top names in blues guitar of all time, Buddy Guy. Their set was going well — so well, apparently, that they got word that the man himself wanted to join them on the stage.
“Oh man, that was a highlight! It was definitely one of those things you never dream about, but when it does actually happen, it’s like a dream come true,” said drummer Al Lauro, known as “Big Al.” “Buddy was great. He’s such a gracious person and I won’t ever forget it. Buddy Guy is something else.
“He’s got a case with all his awards he’s won over the years. He’s got a Kennedy Center Honor and just numerous Grammy Awards. It’s just incredible.”
Heading into the weekend, Jetton, who has carved his own highly-respected path as a blues man with his band 61 South, said he believed this year’s lineup was one of the best in many years. From the fans’ reaction, that seemed to be true.
“I can’t believe it, man! They’ve got a lot of great artists here and It’s a great time to enjoy,” said Carter Reid, who is a junior at Murray State University.
Veteran visitors to the show also seemed pleased with the stacked lineup.
“I’m loving it. It’s been a great year,” said Murray’s Tracy McKinney. “This is an awesome lineup. Man! (Friday) night was a great, awesome start and, now, (Saturday), you have this lineup. It’s been great.”
McKinney was making his comments while Big Al and the Heavyweights were moving through their set ahead of another big favorite at the festival, the Memphis All-Stars. He also could not help notice another fixture to this event: the many, many boats that park in the waters of Kentucky Lake directly behind the amphitheater, creating one of the more iconic images of western Kentucky each year.
“It’s good to see them back,” he said.
The musicians are also quite accessible, something Murray State freshman Chad Johnson said he appreciates.
“I probably know more musicians here than the people that come to watch,” said the Paris, Tennessee resident, who said he was returning to the festival after a few years away. “Yeah, I used to come down here a lot when I was younger. It’s good to be around good people, though, and it’s a great spot to be. We’ve got great weather this year; it’s not too hot or too cool, you’ve got all of those boats out in the water, great food; it’s a great time.
“I also think a lot more young people need to come out here. If anybody is thinking about coming down here, they need to come.”
Lauro said it had been about 10 years since he had played at Kenlake. Saturday marked his second time with his current band. He had played several times as a member of the Unknown Blues Band with Big Mike Griffin, a man so popular at Kenlake that for years his image was part of a large mural promoting the park.
He said things have not changed much, from the scenery of the lake to the fans dancing in front of the stage and, of course, the thunderous applause.
“Man! There’s no drug that would even do that for you. It’s a great adrenaline rush and it’s great that the people here still enjoy this kind of music so much,” he said. “It’s a very peaceful situation here and everybody just has a good time.
“And it’s beautiful here! I love the setting. It’s just gorgeous. What a beautiful spot!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.