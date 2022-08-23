MURRAY – Armadillos didn’t used to be seen in Kentucky, but by now, most people have noticed how frequently they seem to be hit by vehicles on the highways or even in residential areas. In recent years, they have established themselves in this area, and wildlife experts say they aren’t going anywhere.
Dr. Andrea Darracq, an associate professor in Murray State University’s Department of Biological Services, is coordinator of the department’s Wildlife and Conservation Biology Program and is a Certified Wildlife Biologist. She said she moved to Murray five years ago, and although she hasn’t done her own research on the topic, she has noticed that the number of armadillos in this area seems to have increased in that short time.
“I don’t know the date of when they showed up, but that’s one thing I’ve noticed just being here in five years – it does seem like they’re increasing,” Darracq said. “But that’s not surprising. I would anticipate that they’re going to continue doing better, given climate change … But I think there is this kind of misnomer that they’re an invasive species.They’re actually not; they would be considered kind of a ‘natural range expanding species.’ Obviously, we can argue back and forth, I suppose, but typically whenever we’re talking about an invasive species, we’re talking about (cases in which) humans have taken and introduced species somewhere.”
According to the National Park Service’s website, www.nps.gov, nine-banded armadillos used to only live south of the Mexican border and were not able to expand into the U.S. for many years because of large rivers like the Rio Grande and grasslands acting as barriers to their expansion. “As water has been diverted from the Rio Grande, and grasslands have been removed, nine-banded armadillos have expanded into the United States, and can now be found as far north as Missouri and as far east as Florida,” the NPS said. “For these reasons, the nine-banded armadillo is considered a range expanding species.”
Darracq cited a 1996 study by James F. Taulman and Lynn W. Robbins in the Journal of Biogeography that examined how far north nine-banded armadillos had migrated since first entering the U.S. in the mid-19th century. The journal updated the study – which originally examined data up to 1994 – in 2014.
“Prior to the mid 1850s armadillo dispersal may have been inhibited by native subsistence hunters, the Rio Grande acting as a physical hindrance, and natural habitat barriers posed by fire-maintained grasslands,” the 1996 study opens. “European colonists settled south Texas in mass during the latter half of the 19th century and largely removed existing impediments to armadillo range expansion, effectively releasing the species into the United States. The speed of the armadillo’s natural range expansion after 1850 was probably accelerated by human travel and commerce into and out of its historic range in south Texas on a proliferation of roadways and railroads. This translocation process will likely continue and, combined with natural dispersal, will provide the armadillo the opportunity to ultimately become established in any habitats in the United States in which it can survive.”
That prediction obviously turned out to be true, and the expanded range was noted in the 2014 follow-up.
“While the armadillo’s range has remained stationary to the west along a line corresponding to about 50 cm annual precipitation, it has advanced to the north through central Kansas, into central Illinois, southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky, through central Tennessee, covering Alabama and all but the north-eastern region of Georgia, and into central South Carolina,” the 2014 study said.
Darracq noted that she is not an expert on the range expansion of armadillos, and she said that without further study, it is hard to say whether or not armadillos are harming the local environment. She did note that when she was earning her Ph.D., a lab in which she worked found that armadillos were the top predator for gopher turtles, which are native to the southeastern U.S.
“The top predator was actually armadillos coming and consuming eggs in their nest, so they have the possibility that they could be influencing the landscape,” Darracq said. “I just don’t think a lot of people have taken the time to study them.”
If one of Darracq’s students’ interest in the subject is any indication, though, it’s possible that more will be learned about how armadillos are affecting the region in the next few years. Darracq said a graduate student in her lab in the Department of Biological Sciences, Michelle Weaver, became interested in the animal when she started to see more roadkill armadillos.
“Now she is completing work to better understand their role in western Kentucky wildlife communities including how their burrows may be used by other species, non-burrow interactions with other wildlife, and their diet,” Darracq said.
According to the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), nine-banded armadillos are nocturnal, so they typically do their burrowing or feeding at night during their waking hours. This would seem to explain why they are more often seen dead on the side of the road than alive, but there are exceptions. Murray resident Donna Herndon said that on her 80th birthday, Aug. 14, she was surprised when she walked into her back yard and found three young armadillos.
“These were very young ones, and they were kind of cute; they were less than a foot long,” Herndon said. “Actually, they are born as identical quadruplets (she learned through research), so I don’t know what happened to the fourth one. It might be that the fourth one just hadn’t come out of the woods. My next door neighbor had seen these first. Their dog was barking through the fence and just wouldn’t quit barking, and so they went to see what was going on, and it was four little armadillos and they were in my yard. So they’re still hanging out, obviously, but I haven’t seen them again.”
Bob Hargrove said he has seen quite a few burrows where armadillos have evidently been, both at his home in the southwestern part of Murray and at his lake house in the Hamlin area. He said he had even spotted them a couple of times at the lake, but never has in town. He said the first time he noticed the burrows, he was puzzled about the cause, but his neighbors had already been dealing with them and filled him in.
“I didn’t know what it was, and I got to asking around with some people and they said that’s what (armadillo burrows) look like,” Hargrove said. “Similar to what a hog will do, they root in the ground, I guess looking for grubs. They just tear your yard all to pieces. … There’s a guy I know over on Blood River, that same summer (when Hargrove first noticed them) that trapped nearly 60 of them.”
Some people are also wary of armadillos because, as the NWF states, they are the only animal other than humans that can contract leprosy, which is also known as Hansen’s disease and attacks the skin and the nerves. The NWF says cases of humans getting leprosy by handling armadillos are extremely rare, but according to Science.org, the New England Journal of Medicine published a study in 2011 that found “U.S. armadillos and human patients share what seems to be a unique strain of the bacterium that causes leprosy.” A dermatologist in Greenville, Mississippi told Science.org he had treated three leprosy patients who had come into contact with armadillos, and he recommended washing blood off your tires if you hit one on the road and to avoid digging in soil where there might be excrement.
