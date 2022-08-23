Armadillos

Donna Herndon snapped this photo in her back yard recently when she spotted three young armadillos (the third is not pictured) rooting around in the soil. Armadillos have seemingly become commonplace in western Kentucky, and scientific studies have shown that they have migrated farther and farther north over the decades, making them a range expanding species.

 Photo provided

MURRAY – Armadillos didn’t used to be seen in Kentucky, but by now, most people have noticed how frequently they seem to be hit by vehicles on the highways or even in residential areas. In recent years, they have established themselves in this area, and wildlife experts say they aren’t going anywhere.

Dr. Andrea Darracq, an associate professor in Murray State University’s Department of Biological Services, is coordinator of the department’s Wildlife and Conservation Biology Program and is a Certified Wildlife Biologist. She said she moved to Murray five years ago, and although she hasn’t done her own research on the topic, she has noticed that the number of armadillos in this area seems to have increased in that short time.