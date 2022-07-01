MURRAY – Murray saw an explosion of blessing boxes around town in the summer of 2020. As unemployment rates skyrocketed, the financial hardships of others became hard for many to ignore. To assist the growing number of food-insecure families, many churches, organizations and schools in the community began sponsoring blessing boxes, and those with more means worked hard to keep them stocked. Two years later, the boxes are still there, but many have little to no food on their shelves.
Mary Scott Buck, founder of the Calloway County Collective group on Facebook, was deeply involved with the proliferation of generosity in the community observed in 2020 and most of 2021. CCC, specifically, played a key role in spreading the idea of blessing boxes throughout the community by raising awareness of the need.
“We definitely helped with getting that information out so that people would be interested in building boxes and helping fill the boxes,” Buck said. “We were getting the information out there and letting the public know that this is something you can do on your own or with your group. It was a way to give and receive help anonymously because not everyone wants their name out on Facebook.”
CCC group members created a list showing the physical locations of the blessing boxes, which is still available on the group’s Facebook page. Buck said that is not only helpful for those who need the assistance but also for those who want to fill the boxes.
“We had our Blessing Box Angels,” Buck said. “These were individuals who had already been, in a lot of cases, helping the Blessing Boxes; so, we gathered them together in a group chat so that they could let each other know when they filled a box so that we weren’t all driving around to boxes that were already filled and wasting time and gas. It kept everybody in sync about what was going on with the different boxes. If they ran out of food on a trip, they’d say, ‘Hey, I came across this one and didn’t have enough to fill it,’ and then they’d know to go fill that box.
“I think people got their stimulus checks and felt like it was unnecessary and wanted to give to somebody who was really in need. That’s part of why we had such an explosion of generosity, I think, because so many people felt like there are all these people who really cannot afford to go and get things. Many people were out of a job. If you didn’t receive unemployment right away – and a lot of people struggled with that – what were you going to do? There were no job openings during COVID because everything was shut down, and so many people were struggling for reasons outside of their control, which pulls on the heartstrings, for sure. We had a huge response for a while there.”
Buck said the Lions Club regularly fills boxes using grant funding and several churches are still regularly stocking their boxes, “but as far as us having tons of volunteers going out and filling boxes, unfortunately, now, we don’t have as many volunteers because most people have returned to normal life.”
“Right now, there are people that are very desperate for help with food,” Buck added. “With gas being so expensive, it’s not as easy for people to get around to all of these boxes. I feel like gas prices have affected the amount of people who are willing to voluntarily go and fill the boxes because it means driving around town or driving around the county, and that really puts a damper on people’s ability to afford to go and fill the boxes. If you’re privileged enough to have extra gas, then, hopefully, those people are still aware of the need and helping with the need.”
In researching this story, this reporter drove 25.9 miles and visited 14 blessing boxes as well as the “Kibble Cottage” located at the dog park in Central Park and the “Seed Bank” at the Murray Art Guild community garden. Of the 16 total boxes, five were completely bare; three had only a few items; four had more than a few items but were far from full; three were sufficiently stocked, but not full. There was one full box in town, which is also the smallest box in town.
“The need is greater now than it was before,” Buck said. “That’s another part of the problem – more people, now, need to utilize this type of help and fewer people are able to give and do what they were doing. There are fewer people now who can afford to go buy and extra $50 of stuff to put in a blessing box because they’re putting that money in their gas tank, and they’re paying extra for groceries. There has been such an increase in the costs, it almost isn’t practical.”
Visit CCC’s Facebook page to find the list of blessing boxes throughout Calloway County; it can be found under the “Files” tab.
