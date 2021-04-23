MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education held a special-called meeting Wednesday in order to move the high school auxiliary gym construction project along.
Agenda items included the approval of the design and development drawings for the gym project by the Owensboro-based RBS Design Group Architecture; approval of the outline specifications for the energy design criteria; and approval of the statement of probable cost for the project. Superintendent Tres Settle said that because the district wants the construction to begin as soon as possible, it was necessary for the board to meet before its next regularly scheduled meeting on May 13 to sign off on those items.
“We are in the design and drawing process of our new auxiliary gym project, and in order to expedite that project, we need to have a special-called meeting to address those concerns,” Settle said.
Settle said the construction cost is currently estimated at $2.8 million, and the overall cost of the project to the district will be around $3.2 million. He said now that the board has approved the drawings, energy design criteria and probable cost statement, the documents will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“We have to submit those documents to the Kentucky Department of Education facilities branch for approval,” Settle said. “Once we receive those documents back, then we will have a final document to send back for approval, and if all goes well, we will be able to begin taking bids on that project. Our goal is to take bids as soon as possible, hopefully sometime early summer, with a completion date sometime next summer.
“As the architect shared in the meeting, right now our issue is that the lead time on materials – especially when it comes to metal building construction similar to what Murray Independent has – is 18-25 weeks. So we want to get this project bid and locked in as soon as possible, and hopefully our materials will begin arriving over the fall. We should see some completion before winter hits, and then there will be a lag, as the architect shared with us, while we’re waiting on the supplies to arrive or be manufactured, and then we would see construction resuming sometime next spring with a completion goal date of summer 2022.”
The board also approved an amended 2021-22 school calendar. A preliminary calendar was approved by the board back in December, but the new calendar has additional days added, Settle said.
“We approved a preliminary calendar in December; however, we are in a different place than we were then, knowing a little bit more about COVID and vaccines and the success rate we’re seeing with vaccines,” Settle said. “The board and I felt like extending the amount of time that students could be in the classroom was always the goal. This is a student-centered decision.
“Our previous calendar had 160 instructional days, but the board amended it to begin a week earlier. Aug. 16 would be our first day for students, and the year will be extended one week later, with May 19 being the last day for students. This does not impact any of the breaks that were designated in the original calendar. The board was very adamant that those remain intact, as people had probably already made vacation plans. So fall break, Christmas break and spring break remain the same. We’ve just added a week of instruction at the beginning of the calendar and a week at the end of the calendar.”
In addition, the board approved methods of instruction for the 2021-22 school year.
“At our last meeting, the board had approved a waiver for the use of NTI (non-traditional instruction) days,” Settle said. “However, the board wanted to have some discussion and felt like it was prudent that we get information out to parents and stakeholders about what types of instruction offerings we would have next year. Calloway County will be offering in-person instruction only for preschool through eighth grade. At the high school level, there will be a virtual school option; however, it will be run through our alternative high school facility and it will have stipulations and will require an application process for students to be considered for a virtual learning opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.