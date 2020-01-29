MURRAY — Even though it is only late January, the Calloway County Board of Elections is already in heavy preparations for the May primary election.
Tuesday morning, the board discussed some important dates that are on the horizon in the preparation process.
For instance, a date has already been set for the mandatory election school that is required for all precinct workers. That date will be 5 p.m. April 24 at the George Weaks Community Center. That means that worker lists need to be compiled by mid-March and anyone with an interest in working at a polling place on election day — May 19 — is asked to contact either Bill Cowan, the board’s Republican Party representative, at 270-753-8865 or Melisa Stark, who represents the Democratic Party, at 270-293-4977.
In addition, the vendor for the county’s voting machines, Harp Enterprises of Lexington, will have personnel in Murray in March for the customary setup process to prepare the machines for action in May. That will be followed by the mandatory certification of the machines by the board at a date sometime in April.
The other pressing business for the board Tuesday dealt with the prospective purchase of a new machine that could go into service in time for the May election. Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said she has been contacted by Harp about use of a new voting processing system, Verity, which is overseen by the Hart Intercivic company of Austin, Texas, on a trial basis for the primary.
“Jeremy (Harmon) from Harp called and said there is one county using it just for absentee and would we like to try it ourselves,” Faulkner said of the system that would cost more than $14,000, just for handling absentee votes. She said the way voters cast ballots would not change, just the way the ballots are processed.
“So, at the end of election day, when we usually put in the MBB card for absentee machines; we would have to just manually put that in the system. That’s the only difference between the systems right now. If you get the full-on system, you’d get a whole new computer.
“It’s something to think about.”
That is because Faulkner said the county’s machines are rapidly aging and a plan to replace them needs to be considered soon. In fact, she said a proposal was submitted to the Calloway County Fiscal Court in recent months, but no action has been taken.
“The county is responsible for paying for elections, so whether (Sheriff Sam Steger, a board member) had the money to buy a machine or the clerk had money to buy a machine, I think, regardless, it should still go through the county and that the county approve it and make payment for it,” she said. “I’ve heard different clerks talk about it, saying, ‘Hey! We’ve got money … we can buy those ourselves!’ I don’t think that’s the way we want to do it. We don’t want to take on that.”
Stark said she remembers when the state Board of Elections guided county clerks’ offices to transition from large roll books to electronic means for check-in of voters on election day, and this seems to have a similar feel. Faulkner said she does not believe the Board or Elections office, which is overseen by the office of Secretary of State Michael Adams, will flat-out order clerks’ offices to transition to new machines.
“This is kind of easing them into it,” Stark said, urging Faulkner to discuss the issue with Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes, Deputy Judge-Executive Gina Winchester and the magistrates when the opportunity presents itself. “It’s a lot of money, but they need to be familiarized with this.”
The cost to replace the entire system varies from county to county. In an interview with a Paducah media outlet, McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs estimated that a system replacement for that county would be about $700,000.
Cowan said he likes the idea of Faulkner discussing this in fiscal court meetings, but he did caution that if the new system goes into place for absentee machines this year, it will not be used for a while after that.
“We’re going to be going a whole year without an election, so if we buy something now, by the time we start really using it, it’ll be two years old,” he said.
