MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Elections on Thursday discussed the possibility of the General Assembly pushing back the election filing deadline past the current Jan. 7 date, but without knowing the outcome, the Clerk’s Office will, for now, proceed under the assumption it will remain the same.
The reason for the uncertainty is because state lawmakers will need to approve a new map of state and congressional districts after it convenes for the 60-day 2022 legislative session on Jan. 4. State legislatures must do this once every decade to reflect current populations according to the most recent U.S. Census results. The U.S. Constitution requires that the census be conducted every 10 years.
Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner said that while rumors are circulating that the General Assembly could move the filing deadline, her office will proceed with its planning based on the established timeline. Regardless of what might happen with the filing deadline, Kentucky’s primary election will still be Tuesday, May 22, she said.
The board voted to send its primary election plan, including a list of five voting centers, to the Kentucky Board Elections for approval. While Kentucky counties used to have polling places in each individual precinct and voters were required to cast ballots in their specific precincts, the General Assembly last year passed an elections law allowing counties to designate a smaller number of voting centers. Registered voters may now vote at any voting center they choose instead of being assigned to one.
With local schools still in session on May 22, the primary election will not include any school buildings as polling locations. The locally-approved list includes the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, Elm Grove Baptist Church, Hazel Baptist Church, New Concord Church of Christ and Kirksey Baptist Church. The Calloway board will hopefully learn soon if the state board green-lights the plan.
Faulkner said each voting center will have three to four people signing in voters as they arrive, and each center will have 10-20 booths to fill out ballots, depending on the size of the venue and the expected foot traffic. Faulkner said the state’s board of elections is good at estimating voter turnout, so her office will plan and adjust according to those estimates as the date for the primary gets closer.
“There will be eight to 10 election officers (at each voting center),” Faulkner said. “Even with eight to 10 at each place, that’s still much less than what we’re used to having, or trying to get. So that’s going to keep the cost down and it’s going to give us a bigger pool to pick from, because we may still have difficulty getting people out (because of COVID-19).
While the emergency procedures worked out between Secretary of State Michael Adams and Gov. Andy Beshear and approved by the legislature for the 2020 primary election did not require people to give a reason for voting absentee, either in person or by mail, the new law is a bit more restrictive. Faulkner said the acceptable reasons for being given an absentee ballot – either to mail in or place in the drop box on the first floor of the Calloway County Courthouse – are age, disability, illness or inability to be in town on election day. Faulkner said voters must sign a document explaining their reason. However, people may vote in person at the Courthouse Annex in the three days before Election Day without an excuse, she said.
At the end of the meeting, board members mourned the death of a former poll worker. Melisa Stark, the board’s Democratic Party representative, said James and Jane Easley had been dedicated poll workers for years, and the couple was involved in a collision Sunday morning at the intersection of 12th Street and Glendale Road. She said James died from his injuries and she understood Jane was still in the hospital.
The board will hold its next meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. Bill Cowan, the board’s Republican Party representative, said meeting later in the month would probably make sense in order for the board to see what the General Assembly might do about the filing deadline before then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.