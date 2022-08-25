MURRAY – Since 1987, the Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) tax rates have been 2.8 cents per $100 assessed value on personal and real property and 3.1 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles. At the Board of Health meeting Tuesday, CCHD Finance Administrator Stephanie Hays requested that the rates remain unchanged, and the board approved that request.

Personnel was a major topic of discussion at the meeting. Public Health Director Jamie Hughes advised the board about employees who have already or will soon retire and how CCHD is compensating for the losses.