MURRAY – Since 1987, the Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) tax rates have been 2.8 cents per $100 assessed value on personal and real property and 3.1 cents per $100 assessed value on motor vehicles. At the Board of Health meeting Tuesday, CCHD Finance Administrator Stephanie Hays requested that the rates remain unchanged, and the board approved that request.
Personnel was a major topic of discussion at the meeting. Public Health Director Jamie Hughes advised the board about employees who have already or will soon retire and how CCHD is compensating for the losses.
Rhonda Crass retired at the end of July following 20 years of service. After more than 25 years of service, Hays is also retiring; her last day at CCHD will be next Wednesday. Administrative Services Manager Rita Overcast will retire Oct. 1 following more than 21 years of service.
“It’s important that we realize that a lot of the health departments are having a lot of retirements, and with that, it’s taking a lot of wisdom with them,” Hughes said, adding, “We do appreciate what they’ve done.”
Director of Nursing Joe Crawford will be assuming the role of director of administrative services.
“What’s amazing about Joe is that he not only has a nursing degree but he also has a master’s in ag business, so that business degree will help us tremendously,” Hughes said.
Clinical nurse Angela Thomas will be taking over many of Crawford’s responsibilities as the new nursing administrator. Hughes will take over human resources (HR). Before becoming CCHD Public Health Director, Hughes was the HR manager for the Marshall County Health Department.
Since the last board meeting, CCHD has hired three new staff members. Andrea Becker is a new family support worker for the HANDS (Health Access Nurturing Development Services) program. Jana Ferguson and Kristen Clayton were hired as senior support service associates.
Hughes advised that Corbie Gomez has moved to the Preparedness Department.
“She’s done a really good job,” Hughes said. “She’s excited about it, and that’s what you want in that area of what we’re doing at the health department.”
The board went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Following the executive session, the board approved a 5% discretionary salary increase for Hughes, effective Sept. 5, to compensate him for assuming HR duties.
Hughes noted that he and Crawford met with both school systems and Murray State University twice to update them on monkeypox. He said no cases have been reported in Calloway; the purpose of the meetings was to provide information so that the schools are prepared if and when they are identified in the county.
Hughes also provided programming updates. CCHD continues to offer COVID vaccines for home-bound residents. Also, HANDS Coordinator Abby Hammitt and Becker are currently working with 20 families, which Hughes remarked is four more families than were participating in the program before Becker was hired.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has a 99% participation rate, which exceeds state recommendations; however, the breastfeeding rate is lower than the state recommendation at 25.57%. Hughes reported that one of CCHD’s nurses recently completed training to be a certified lactation consultant (CLC). Hughes said he is hopeful that the new CLC and Certified Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Leanne Pilgrim will be able to bring the breastfeeding rates among WIC participants up.
In the financial report, Hays advised that tax collections for last year are on par with what CCHD has received for the past few years at $754,638.76. She noted that tax revenues have grown substantially since fiscal year (FY) 2012, when CCHD separated from the Purchase District Health Department and became an independent health department, $684,447.55 in taxes were collected. In FY 2003, tax revenue amounted to $389,000. Hays credited high property values for the increase in tax revenue in spite of not increasing tax rates in the last 35 years.
Hays reported that CCHD’s total available funding is $4.2 million, and the fund balance, which is the difference between revenues and expenses, is $3.7 million. In FY 2012, the fund balance was $1.4 million, and it was $469,000 in FY 2003.
“You’re in great financial shape in your taxing district,” Hays said. “You’ve got money that you can still pull out and do some things with. You’ve got great staff; they need to take it to a higher level, so they’ve got money to do that. So, that’s a positive thing because you’ve got money in your health department account, and you’ve got money in your taxing district. Cash balance in your health department is $1.9 million. So, you’re in good shape and that’s where I wanted you to be when I left.”
The board approved renewals for the following board members: Bob Deitz, Dr. Jeannine Buchanan, Tina Ryan, Bill Call and Dr. Douglas Payne. There still is an open physician position on the board. Hughes reported asking two individuals; one respectfully declined, and the other did not respond. Any physician who is interested in being on the Board of Health may contact either Hughes or another board member.
The next Board of Health meeting is scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
