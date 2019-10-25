MURRAY — Once a year, the good people of Murray and Calloway County suddenly become criminals.
The charges include everything from not being as good-looking as someone else to being accused of biting a bison, even impersonating a frog. And for their troubles, the accused are placed in handcuffs before taking a ride in a patrol unit.
That was how it was for 75 community and business leaders Thursday as they were swept into a dragnet of fun and hijinks as part of the third annual Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors Bail Out to raise big bucks for local charities. And some cases were a little more fun than others, such as with the arrests of husband-and-wife business owners Mike and Kellie Harlan.
Within minutes of each other Thursday, they found themselves in the back of Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger’s patrol unit, after having the other arrested.
“You know, we don’t do anything without being together,” said Mike, who was the first to be taken into custody at his place of business, Harlan Automotive.
Harlan said Kellie had hinted at the impending “arrest,” so he wasn’t surprised when he saw Steger standing in his office. After being taken into “custody” by Steger and Board of Realtors member Tracy Williams, Mike decided to turn the tables, suggesting to his captors that they do the same to Kellie. So they did as Kellie was returning from running errands at her business, Shaffer Coffee Co.
“I was carrying my eggs (for preparing food items) and I saw (Steger), and I went, ‘Oh shoot!’ So I asked (one of her employees) ‘Is that the sheriff?’ He said, ‘I didn’t see the sheriff.’ It was supposed to be Mike, not me!”
“That was her idea, so she’s coming along,” Mike said, smiling.
The two then were taken to the “jail” at Memorial Baptist Church. That is where those arrested would contact friends, co-workers and family members to raise money to not only get out of jail, but raise money for a charity of their choice. Mike chose the Murray Art Guild, while Kellie picked Soup for the Soul.
This was just one chapter of the whole story for Thursday’s event, which raised just shy of $30,000 for 31 different charities. Another chapter was written at the studios of WFRG radio, where its morning team of Emmy Green and James Pond suddenly found itself missing half the duo as Emmy was taken away while the program was on the air.
“This is a first for me. I have on handcuffs and I’m going to jail,” Green said, quickly switching the subject matter. She was being arrested for the Humane Society of Calloway County. “James Pond and I love our fur babies and we bring our dogs to work with us sometimes in the morning and we’re grateful that we get to do that. (Humane Society Executive Director Kathy Hodge) comes in once a month with some of their animals in an effort to get them adopted out and we talk to her on the air and post the pictures of the animals we talk about on our social media site, as well as the Humane Society site.”
Board of Realtors 2019 President John Kopperud said he is grateful for the support this event has in the community.
“It is one of the biggest days of the year for us and, every year, this event continues to grow and get better. Hopefully, we can continue to raise even more funds every year,” Kopperud said. “It’s also a really fun event that everybody gets behind and they’re supporting what we do in this community.
“The great thing about it is that the inmates can choose to donate to a nonprofit of their choice, something people can be passionate about and raise money for something they truly care about. That makes it special and unique.”
Kopperud also credited Steger and his deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, who take the most important role in this event since they are the ones that take the suspects into custody. Steger said he and his team are happy to do it.
“We like getting out in the community and being part of doing service like this,” Steger said. “We’re glad (the board) is putting this on again this year. They raised some good money for some good charities with this last year, plus it’s just a lot of fun. It lets us do something fun for a minute.”
