MURRAY — It appears that the annual Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors Bail Out has achieved hit status.
An event that encourages citizens to willfully allow themselves to be “arrested” in that name of raising money for a cause of their choice, the Bail Out was hosted for the third year in October, having raised more than $30,000 last year after its debut had generated about $10,000, which had been way more than organizers had expected.
Then came Friday, when the figures for this year’s edition was revealed, more than $46,000 raised from the efforts of 78 inmates who obtained donations from 957 people that will benefit 36 nonprofits. It was enough to leave 2019 Board of Realtors President John Kopperud stunned.
“It’s just unbelievable how powerful it is and how many people we could get involved to participate. It’s really overwhelming when you think about it,” said Kopperud as he began to emerge from the dazed state he had exhibited after the figures announced during Friday morning’s post-event celebration at Memorial Baptist Church, which had been the designated jail site during the Oct. 24 activity. “It’s a very grass-roots fundraising method and the way we were able to use social media to literally reach thousands of people and get the word out about it, I think that’s why it continues to grow every year.
“I also think that the more people learn about it, the more they want to get involved and help out.”
Cheryl Roberts and Bonnie Byerly are the co-chairs of the board’s Community Service Committee that leads the Bail Out. During Friday’s celebration, Roberts gave a brief history of how the idea of the Bail Out came to fruition.
“When we first met three years ago, we were thought we were going to do some kind of anchor event for the board, but we weren’t sure what it was going to be. So we went over several ideas,” Roberts said. Eventually, the Bail Out became the idea of choice.
“The main purpose of the Bail Out was to bring awareness of nonprofits in Calloway County, so, from talking to people, we decided that there were a lot of nonprofits that people didn’t know realize were in financial need. We also saw that there were a lot of people out there wanting to volunteer but who did not have a place to volunteer at and felt comfortable.
“So we just wanted to bring awareness so that, if there were people out there who wanted to volunteer, they could find their place. The first year we did it, we found maybe 20 nonprofits and we did about $10,000, which was shocking to us. Our goal was $5,000 and we were very pleased, but we also thought we had done what we could.”
Still, Roberts said it was determined that a second Bail Out should be planned, with the hopes being that the event could be as successful as it was in its debut. Along the way, though, they learned there were more nonprofits that either were overlooked the previous year or had newly formed.
“We found 30 nonprofits and we were so excited, so we educated ourselves and educated others on these 30 nonprofits,” she said of how last year’s $30,000 haul was a big surprise. “So we said, ‘Let’s do it again,’ and we thought we were crazy because there was no way that there would be more nonprofits in this community and there was no way we were going to raise more than $30,000. There was just no way.”
As had been the case during last year’s event, Calloway County Sheriff Sam Steger and his deputies added an authentic feel to the experience for the inmates by arresting them at their places of business or venue of their choice. One of this year’s arrests was a bit more interesting than the others, Roberts said, involving Memorial Pastor Martin Severns.
“I asked Martin how he thought (the downstairs community room at the church) looked and if it made him nervous,” Roberts recalled. “I said, ‘It ought to be, because you’re going to be here for a while today.’ He then tells me, ‘Well, you’ve got to catch me first.’”
He escaped capture for a few hours that day by keeping his pursuers off track with a series of Facebook posts that were later determined to have included photographs taken the day before. Eventually, though, Steger and Special Deputy Stephen Hunter found Severns in the parking lot of the Shoppes of Murray shopping center and brought him to the jail at Memorial.
“I just want to say that I think it’s very surprising that a Baptist pastor is so good at being a fugitive,” Severns said, his comment drawing roars of laughter, especially when one considers that Hunter, one of his arresting officers, is also the pulpit minister at Glendale Road Church of Christ.
However, this was no laughing matter, and the total may change before everything is official. Roberts said that while more than $46,000 has actually been received, the actual amount of pledges was $49,799, some of which was received Friday morning.
Some of the nonprofits emerged with quite handsome donations, with Soup for the Soul ending with the largest at $13,290. Ten others finished with at least $1,000.
The top individual fundraisers also were recognized Friday. Kenny Roth was the No. 1 inmate, raising $8,120, followed by Shannon Farley with $2,208.57 and Julie Morris with $2,147.
