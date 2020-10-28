FAIRDEALING – Boaters on Kentucky Lake are being asked to observe caution in Jonathan Creek starting Monday as scientists tag a species of Asian carp to study their movements as part of the ongoing effort to remove the invasive fish.
A news release from the U.S. Geological Survey said USGA scientists would be working with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the Tennessee Valley Authority to research the movements of silver carp from Nov. 2-13. Scientists will be setting block nets in the lake at the U.S. 68 bridge and in the northwest arm of Jonathan Creek Embayment near Olive Branch Creek to capture, tag and track the carp “during herding efforts to determine their response and movements,” the release said. “The goal of the research is to find ways to increase the efficiency of mass removal efforts of these invasive fish.”
During the study, boaters can pass over these block nets by trimming the outboard motor up and turning it off while passing over the net. “If the boat’s motor cannot be trimmed, the operator may use a device to push the net down as the boat passes over, again with the motor off,” the release said. “The nets will be marked by buoys and yellow flags.”
According to KDFWR’s website, Asian carp have established populations from the Cannelton Pool of the Ohio River to the Mississippi River. Three species of carps – bighead, silver and grass – have reproduced “at alarming rates” in the last few years and have spread through Kentucky and Barkley lakes, threatening Kentucky’s aquatic ecology.
“The fish are outcompeting native fishes for forage, becoming over populated, and because of their propensity to jump, silver carp can be harmful to recreational boaters,” the KDFWR site said. “These species have the ability to produce over 1 million eggs per large adult each year, and where conditions are suitable for reproduction, their numbers cannot be controlled by agency efforts alone.”
Robin Calfee, a research biologist with the USGS Columbia Environmental Research Center in Columbia, Missouri, said the purpose of the study is for the USGS research team to evaluate a new technique to herd silver carp to desired locations for removal.
“This work will provide information that will help researchers and managers be more efficient during mass removals of Asian Carp,” Calfee said in an email. “Biologists will capture silver carp, tag them with an internal telemetry tag, and track these fish during herding efforts to determine their response and movements. The stimuli we are investigating are an acoustic deterrent (underwater sound that causes an avoidance response) and electroshock to push and drive fish. This herding strategy is used exclusively in the Modified Unified Method for removing large numbers of Asian Carp.”
The USGA did a demonstration event earlier this year for Sen. Mitch McConnell and his staff to highlight the Asian carp problem and demonstrate what USGS is doing to aid the agency’s state partners in their removal efforts, Calfee said. She said that effort brought attention and awareness to the problem in Kentucky, and McConnell’s support led to increased funding for the continuing fight to control the invasive species.
In the past, the USGA has focused much of its research on Asian carp in the Great Lakes area, but the agency has had to expand its efforts much more in recent years, Calfee said in a telephone interview. She said Tennessee is also currently trying to put together an Asian carp task force to come up with a strategy for dealing with the fish on their side of the border.
“It’s a regional problem for the states of Kentucky and Tennessee, but it’s now considered a national problem because these fish are in all the waterways anywhere from Louisiana going up to the Mississippi River, all the way up to Minnesota and up into the Great Lakes,” she said. “(The study beginning next week is) an opportunity for us to get over there and work with some other state partners that we typically haven’t worked with in the past.”
“Effectively combating the threat of Asian carp is vital to conserving our native fisheries, our way of life, and our economy in western Kentucky and statewide,” said KDFWR Deputy Commissioner Brian Clark in an email. “Recreational fishing in the commonwealth attracts as many as 750,000 participants whose spending produces $1.2 billion in economic benefit each year. Commercial fishing also sustains numerous jobs and households in the region. It’s imperative that we develop effective Asian carp removal methods through research efforts like this, and we thank everyone involved in this project.”
KDFWR Fisheries Division Assistant Director Dave Dreves added, “No single agency or effort can control the threats posed by Asian carp. State and federal agencies as well as private industry must work together if we are going to meet the challenge.”
