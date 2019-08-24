MURRAY — A former Murray High School teacher and coach facing new charges in a case in which he is accused of filming students inside a campus bathroom was in court Friday.
Mark Allen Boggess, 53, of Murray, had been arraigned several weeks ago on several charges of viewing/possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and voyeurism. Friday, he was back in Calloway Circuit Court for a second arraignment on five counts of viewing/possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The latest charges came after a Calloway County grand jury found that enough evidence existed to issue indictments on the new charges that do stem from the same alleged conduct.
Friday evening, Boggess was released from the Calloway County Jail, where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Sunday, according to jail records. His bond had been set at $25,000.
In court Friday, the defense asked that his new bond be concurrent with his old bond, which was the same amount. The prosecution did not object.
On April 25, Murray police responded to the Murray High campus after receiving a report that a school staffer had discovered a video camera mounted inside a bathroom near the main office area. This was reportedly where students changed clothes before participating in athletic practices.
The complaint warrant in the case says that evidence was discovered that the camera belonged to Boggess and that several students appeared on the videos that were recorded.
Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said Boggess, who had been with the Murray Independent School District since 2009, resigned from his position shortly after his arrest. Boggess.
Following his arrest, a grand jury indicted Boggess on three counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and seven counts of voyeurism. It was for those charges that Boggess was already scheduled for a status hearing on Sept. 19. That is also now when he will appear on the new charges.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
