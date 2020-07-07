The Murray Water System has lifted the boil water order that was in effect for all customers on Wildcat Drive from Poplar Springs Road to the end of the Wildcat subdivision east of Murray, including all side roads off Wildcat Drive. The order was originally issued last Friday.
