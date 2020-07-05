MURRAY – A boil water order that was issued Friday for a portion of the Wildcat subdivision east of Murray was still in effect Sunday evening, according to City of Murray Human Resources Director Cathy Morris.
According to a news release issued by the city Friday morning, the Murray Water System issued a boil water order for all customers on Wildcat Drive from Poplar Springs Road to the end of the Wildcat subdivision, including all sides off Wildcat Drive.
“The boil water order is due to damage to a water main,” the release said. “Customers in this area may experience a temporary water outage while the repairs are being made.
“Customers in the affected area are directed to immediately start BOILING ALL DRINKING WATER taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water.
“Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes to ensure it is safe for consumption. Boiled water may be stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.”
The order remains in effect until further notice. Customers in the area will be notified by the Murray Water System when the order is lifted utilizing the safe communication methods of the boil water notice.
