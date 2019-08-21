MURRAY — The case of a longtime Murray attorney accused of taking nearly $1 million intended for use by estates of deceased persons will not go to trial.
Tuesday afternoon, Joseph Bolin, 73, of Murray, entered a guilty plea on two charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property greater than $10,000 in Calloway Circuit Court. He had been scheduled to go to trial in two weeks.
How much of a penalty Bolin will pay, though, will remain unknown for a few months. In entering the plea, Bolin opted for what is known as a “blind” sentence, which basically means that it will be left up to Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson to decide that matter. With both crimes being Class C felonies, they can carry sentences of possibly five to 10 years in state prison in Kentucky.
“What it basically means is that he acknowledges his guilt with any recommendation from the commonwealth on a sentence,” said Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust after Tuesday’s proceeding, adding that while the ultimate decision is Jameson’s, that still does not mean his office won’t make a recommendation on sentencing day.
“You’ll have to wait and see on that,” Foust said, refusing to show his cards Tuesday. “I don’t want to make any comments on that right now. Look, I’m representing two families of victims and certainly they want to be made whole again, so we have an obligation to represent the interests of the commonwealth and to deter this type of behavior at this point.
“My recommendation is going to be based on what happens between now and then.”
In open court, the lead counsel for Bolin’s defense team, attorney Dennis Null of Mayfield, said his client has been making a hurried effort when it comes to making restitution to the families affected. Kentucky State Police said that one family lost $287,000 after Bolin allegedly obtained property in January 2018, then failed to uphold his legal obligation to make specific payments on behalf of the estate. KSP also said that Bolin engaged in the same activity in March 2017, this time after obtaining property that amounted to more than $700,000.
Null successfully argued against having his client return to wearing an ankle monitor between now and the sentencing on Nov. 19. Jameson imposed that restriction after the case entered his court earlier this year, but chose to drop it after about two months.
“First of all, my client basically doesn’t have the money to pay for an ankle monitor (which is required of defendants),” Null said. “He is looking to make restitution in order to make his sentencing more favorable, as far as he’s concerned, and he’s taken a lot of steps to do that, but he’s running out of time.
“Judge, he’s not a flight risk and I understand that he’s entered a guilty plea and that’s a difference, but he has cooperated with all parties. He has surrendered all of his records to the Kentucky Bar Association (from which Null said he has resigned) and, with Kentucky State Police, he has done the same. They know he doesn’t have this money.”
Foust requested the ankle monitor, but said he would have no objection if Jameson found it not to be necessary.
Reached after Bolin’s appearance, Foust said he was thrilled to see this case reach this point.
“Absolutely, I was!” he said. “It’s because, two weeks from now, we would’ve gone to court and would’ve asked 12 people to make the decision that he voluntarily made today. In other words, he said, ‘I’m guilty.’”
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
