MURRAY — A pair of high-profile criminal cases in Calloway Circuit Court that seemed headed for certain trials suddenly appear possibly on new tracks.
Tuesday, both sides in the cases of a longtime Murray attorney accused of illegally pocketing nearly $1 million of money intended for use in estates, as well as a former Murray resident accused of shooting a former Murray State athlete were using a term not previously heard much: resolution.
First was the case of attorney Joseph Bolin, who was in court Tuesday afternoon for what was expected to be the final pre-trial conference of his case before the trial was started in early September. Bolin is facing two charges of theft by failure to make required disposition over $10,000.
In May, Judge James T. Jameson set Bolin’s trial for Sept. 4-6, but there will now be one more court proceeding to negotiate before that. Jameson set a new pre-trial conference for Aug. 20, as both sides in the case were wanting to have a final chance to end this case before the trial.
“We hope we have it resolved by then,” said Bolin’s attorney, Dennis Null of Mayfield.
Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust was also echoing a similar sentiment on his side of the courtroom. However, he also made it clear that the prosecution is ready to move forward with the trial, should efforts to resolve the case not be successful.
“This is our designated first case to be tried,” Foust said in emphasizing where on the priority list his office has this case. “We have a Sept. 4 trial date in this case and there are a couple of cases (that were addressed later Tuesday) that we would like to reschedule for later because we want to clear the deck and have this case ready to go on Sept. 4.
“I have talked with Mr. Null; we are hopeful for resolution in this case.”
Bolin was arrested in November after a lengthy Kentucky State Police investigation, where detectives determined that more than $900,000 had disappeared.
Bolin was then indicted by a Calloway County grand jury in early November. The two charges indicate that Bolin allegedly obtained property in January 2018 from one estate that amounted to more than $287,000 to a known legal obligation to make specific payments on behalf of the estate. He then allegedly dealt with the property as his own while failing to make the required payment.
The second indictment stemmed from a March 2017 incident, where he allegedly obtained property from an estate totaling more than $700,000, then failed to make required payments.
Bolin has been out of jail since late November; he had been incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
***
The other case where litigants are seeking a conclusion before trial has been filled with delays and multiple trial dates being set.
Monyea Williams is set to go to trial on Sept. 4-6 on a charge of first-degree assault in the shooting of former Murray State football player Kendarius Jennings of Memphis, Tennessee. That shooting occurred in February 2017 at Welch Court in Murray and left Jennings seriously injured.
On Tuesday, though, Williams’ attorney, Michael Thompson of Hopkinsville, brought the idea of mediation to the forefront. Mediation is a procedure in which a court official — usually a former judge — is asked to officiate a case in hopes of developing a settlement on which all parties can agree.
This idea was discussed after Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen asked that the trial be moved and another pre-trial conference be set due to the Bolin case also being scheduled for that time. Jameson then set a review date in the case for Sept. 5 and a new pre-trial conference date for Nov. 7.
The mediation in the case would be scheduled for sometime between those dates.
Williams is out of jail on 10 percent of a $45,000 bond. Previously, Jameson had set trial dates for July 2018 and May of this year. Issues with evidence being processed in a timely manner have been a main hangup in this case moving forward.
The prosecution in the case has said that Williams allegedly shot Jennings while attempting to regain money lost in a game of craps at a Welch Court residence on the night of Feb. 20, 2017. Thompson has said that evidence exists that shows his client was the victim of a robbery and was engaged in a FaceTime conversation with an acquaintance at the time of the shooting.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.