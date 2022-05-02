MURRAY – It was evident early on that Friday night’s Bourbon and Bowties fundraiser was going to be a success. Through table sales alone, the event netted $16-$17,000, meaning everything raised during the evening’s events was icing on the cake. The hope, on Friday afternoon, was to raise $50,000. At that point, no one could have guessed that, by 10 p.m., more than $100,000 would be raised for Murray-Calloway Parks and Recreation.
The event was the brainchild of Cellar Door Wine and Spirits co-owners Brian Edwards and Boone Chambers. “Boone and I came up with this idea because we get all of these allocated bourbons – Pappy Van Winkles, which are very sought after, but we’d get very limited amounts,” Edwards said. “It’s hard to give it to every one of our customers that want it. Instead of doing that, we said how about we just donate it to charity.”
“We’ve thought about doing this for years, and we saw an opportunity here with the pool,” Chambers said. “I grew up learning how to swim in that pool. I hated to hear that it might not be here. The city needed money; we thought we’d help out; and we knew people would like a bourbon auction.”
They could not have been more correct – less than two weeks after announcing the event, it was sold out. Originally, 250 seats were available; however, due to demand, organizers were able to fit an additional 25 seats. Chambers said that he has encountered many people over the last few weeks who were upset about not being able to get tickets. “It’s just one of those things that just happens that fast. There was definitely a lot of interest and hopefully we’ll raise a good bit of money to help out the parks, help out my town,” he added.
The live auction consisted of nine lots, including three collections: 2021 Weller Full Vertical Collection (Special Reserve, Antique 107prf, 12 Year, Single Barrel, Full Proof and C.Y.P.B.), 2021 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, with 2020 George T. Stagg (Sazerac Rye 18 Year, Eagle Rare 17 Year, William Larue Weller, Thomas H. Handy, George T. Stagg) and the pièce de resistance 2021 Pappy Van Winkle Collection (10 Year Rip, 12 Year Lot B, 15 Year Pappy, 20 Year Pappy and 23 Year Pappy).
“The Pappy Van Winkle line is the most sought-after bourbon in the world,” Cellar Door General Manager Patrick Hayden said. “That’s the main draw for most people at a fundraiser auction like this.”
The Weller collection brought $3,000; Buffalo Trace brought $10,000. As predicted by Hayden, the Pappy Van Winkle collection brought more than any other lot at $15,000. A paddle auction followed the live auction during which the auctioneer solicited pledges ranging from $5,000 to $250. Edwards said $41,000 was pledged during that portion of the event. That does not include money raised at the silent auction, bead game or at the bar.
“Our community is pretty amazing based on what people gave last night; it was overwhelming,” Edwards said in a follow-up interview. “Our goal, starting out, was $50,000. We thought that was a good goal. The auction items went for what they’re worth, but we didn’t think we’d get those kinds of numbers, and we were overwhelmed by that. Then we just asked people for money, the way they stepped up was just unbelievable. It’s part of what makes Murray such a great place to live. In total, for the entire night, if all of the money comes through, we will break $100,000 easily, based on my math.
“Hats off to the mayor for taking a chance on an event like this and for trusting the process. We said, ‘Hey, we’ve got this crazy idea to auction this bourbon off.’ We didn’t know what was going to come of it, but we had a wonderful turn out.”
“I was blown away with the whole evening,” said Murray Mayor Bob Rogers. “I thought it was very well-organized and a classy event. … The council heard the concerns of the community and had the courage to take ownership of the park so we can do these things.”
Edwards said that, because the event was so successful, there will be ample funds available to help address other needs. Rogers said that the donations already received should be sufficient to cover the pool and the lights for the soccer field, receiving this lump sum donation will help the city address other needs sooner than originally planned.
“There are a lot of other needs out there – concession stands, roads, bathhouses,” Rogers said. “There are many needs that we’ve assumed it will take us years to do, but if we get all of these funds, hopefully, we can speed things up and get things done much more quickly without having to wait until yearly revenue comes in from different sources. … I am very excited about what the community has been doing to get this done.”
“We still just can’t believe how well it turned out,” Edwards said. “I think we had the perfect storm – we had two years of COVID, everybody’s been cooped up. We were trying to figure out last night when the last time was that we got dressed up. We had unbelievable weather. The timing with the park and the pool, it was just a perfect storm; and we live in a great community. We organized it, but it takes the people to be there to make it great.”
