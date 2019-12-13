MURRAY — A top official at Murray-Calloway County Hospital said Thursday that the next step in a closely-watched contract dispute with an insurance company could be taken as early as today.
MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford told an audience of mostly City of Murray and Calloway County government officials that he expects a new offer from corporate insurance giant Anthem either “today or sometime next week.” He made this observation during the annual City-County Meeting MCCH has with members of the Murray City Council and Calloway County Fiscal Court at Murray State University.
He also gave a brief history of what has led to this situation.
“It was a little while back that we looked at our revenues, expenses and looked at our volumes and we decided that we’ve got to find a way to improve our revenue somehow. So we had a managed care consultant come in and they looked at our (reimbursement) rates we were paid versus other hospitals and what they’ve seen both in this area and industrywide, and we identified some of the rates we’ve been paid by Anthem and by others and we found some of those rates had not been increased in over 10 years,” Bradford said. “So we decided we needed to try and renegotiate all of our managed care contracts, so we decided to start with Anthem, with them being our largest.
“Well, the initial rates proposed by Anthem were less than what we received last year and, in some cases, were less than what Medicare pays us. So we went to Anthem and said we wanted a better rate and they said no. Now, the only leverage a hospital has, or any provider, has with a managed care company is to terminate the contract or intend to terminate it if you can’t reach an agreement.”
Bradford said MCCH’s intention to terminate was sent to Anthem in August, but he also said that, along with that notice, MCCH expressed its desire to continue negotiations during a six-month notification period that will expire in February.
“I want to stress that this is normal strategy,” said Bradford, who has been at numerous hospitals and medical facilities in his career. “It is not unusual for providers to terminate contracts, and typically these are resolved fairly quickly and I also want to stress that Anthem and Murray are eager to negotiate this contract before the deadline.”
This comes as MCCH is trying to regain momentum after having a streak of five straight positive financial years snapped in fiscal year 2019, where it finished about $2 million under budget, with much of that loss coming on the inpatient side.
However, hospital CEO Jerry Penner said that while he obviously is not pleased with losing $2 million in a year, he was not “crying about it. Everybody is in the same boat. That’s how it is everywhere.”
Interestingly, the 2020 fiscal year has started well for the hospital as it finished October in the positive for income from operations, though it was a gain of less than $100,000 – not exactly dramatic progress.
Penner, though, said Thursday that there are signs that a rebound could occur in 2020. One area where this is possible is in cardiology, an area that it was lacking in 2019. Now, a new provider is coming to Murray that has brought success to other Kentucky facilities that Penner said should start taking patients in January.
Another area where inpatient took a hit was births, which Penner said has been weakened ever since the 2018 closing of the Murray Woman’s Clinic. Penner said that led to 2019’s performance, when MCCH had 157 fewer babies born than the previous year.
He said the arrival in January of Dr. Rebecca Craig at MCCH’s Women’s Health of Murray should help with the hospital cutting that deficit.
There are also signs that a turnaround is likely in another area where the hospital struggled in 2019, and that is in the emergency room. This is where numerous cardiac patients that could have been kept in Murray if MCCH had possessed the capability it will be getting in January. Instead, those patients were transferred to other facilities, namely in Paducah or Nashville, Tennessee.
Penner noted that patient satisfaction in the ER has risen to the 90th percentile nationally, a sign that the hospital is handling patients well.
“I’m not getting as many complaints from there as we used to,” Penner said.
