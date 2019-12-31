MURRAY — Until a solution is reached, members of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees can expect updates on the ongoing contract dispute between Murray-Calloway County Hospital and insurance provider Anthem every time there is a meeting.
The latest such report came Monday and probably left the trustees feeling about the same as when this situation first developed in October — nervous but hopeful that a settlement can be reached ahead of a mid-February deadline. MCCH told Anthem in October that it intended to terminate its current contract with Anthem but would continue to negotiate through the Feb. 15 deadline if necessary. This came as a protest by the hospital over how it says its reimbursement rates with Anthem have not increased, while other costs have continued to rise.
“We had our last phone call with Anthem the Tuesday before Christmas and we pretty much left it that they are to get back to us with a counter proposal,” said hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford, noting that the timing of the holiday season could account for why that counter had not been received. “That was happening right before Christmas, so you’ve probably had people out for the holidays. So I sent a note asking as to when we might receive their counter proposal and I hope to hear a reply on that soon.
“One thing we are still talking about is the impact of rate increases over the last couple of years, and what they have done to our drug prices. So there’s still some — I don’t want to say confusion, but we haven’t reached an agreement yet on exactly when those increases were having an impact on us, so we’re working on that.
“So we’re both working on some things but I figure we’ll get back together sometime after the holidays are over, and I hope to have a more concrete update in the next couple of weeks.”
In a letter hospital CEO Jerry Penner sent to various parties at the end of November, he said that while MCCH will continue to take Anthem patients if the Feb. 15 deadline passes without a new contract agreement, most health plans in the area have a payment for out-of-network benefits. He said that, generally, this means entities and their employees can access MCCH services but possibly with different benefit levels.
Penner added Monday that, even though the deadline is six weeks away, he said he is not hitting the panic button on this matter.
“I’m not generally excited right now. We’re working in the right direction and are still at the table having conversations,” Penner said. “John’s group is doing a nice job getting the information passed back and forth. Both sides are marching toward that deadline in six weeks and, if worse comes to worst, we also have an option to at least extend our contract a couple of months.”
Penner has said that the hospital will continue to accept patients who have Anthem coverage, which includes employees at several of the Murray-Calloway County community’s most critical entities, including Murray State University and both Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District.
•••
Monday, Penner also gave an update on the progress for the hospital establishing a new cardiology program that has been delayed in starting.
He said it is now looking as if diagnostic catherization procedures with the new Cardiosolutions team will start in January, with the program accelerating to handling the implanting of stents on a 24-hour basis by February. He said one physician is ready to begin practicing with Cardiosolutions in January and a second should be added in January.
“The biggest thing right now with that is getting the right personnel in place. That’s the big thing moving forward, and it’s not about speed. It’s about doing this correct,” Penner said. “We know this is going to be an important thing for us when we get up and running with it.”
Hospital Vice President of Patient Care Jeff Eye said Monday that staff from Cardiosolutions would not only be manning the cath lab but would also be training personnel in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
“So they’ll be doing on-site training while they’re also providing care to our patients at the same time, and we’ll have a team of experienced cardiac providers.”
This is aimed at limiting the number of transfer patients leaving MCCH to have stent and cath procedures performed at larger facilities in the region. In the 2019 fiscal year, cardiac-related transfers accounted for a hefty portion of the hospital finishing the fiscal year $2 million under budget for operations.
