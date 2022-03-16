FRANKFORT – A state children’s advocacy organization on Tuesday celebrated news of the advancement of a school breakfast bill sponsored a state senator from Murray.
State Sen. Jason Howell (R-Murray) sponsored and filed Senate Bill 151, and Rep. Steve Riley (R-Glasgow) filed a similar bill in the House. If signed into law, the bill would remove a “barrier to breakfast” by clarifying current law declaring that children may eat breakfast during the first 15 minutes of the instructional day. According to the Legislative Research Commission website, SB 151 would amend KRS 158.070.
“Far too many students across Kentucky are missing the most important meal of the day because they cannot get to school early enough for the scheduled breakfast time,” Howell said in in a previous news release.
“In the midst of National Nutrition Month and on the tail end of National School Breakfast Week, we are celebrating the House Education Committee’s passage of Senate Bill 151,” Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks said in a statement Tuesday. “This smart measure, sponsored by Senator Jason Howell, clarifies the current law to give school districts the option to serve students on free and reduced meals their breakfast during the first 15 minutes of the day.
Too many Kentucky kids are missing out on the most important meal of the day due to circumstances out of their control. By allowing schools the administrative flexibility to use up to 15 minutes for students to have breakfast in the classroom, such as while attendance is being taken, students won’t miss out on a free meal or important instructional time and can be set up for more academic success. We thank Senator Howell for championing SB 151, Vice Chair Riley for his companion efforts to improve student hunger, and Chair (Regina) Huff and the entire House Education Committee for ensuring its passage today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.