MURRAY - The Real Men Wear Pink Calloway County campaign is about halfway through its fundraising deadline and it seems that the nine men in this campaign have currently raised more than $23,000.
The American Cancer Society set the goal for this year’s Calloway County campaign at $30,000, because last year the men raised more than that amount.
But this year has it set of challenges. Because of COVID-19, the men are not able to hold fundraisers like serving in a restaurant or other activities which have been done in the past. And this year the campaign has only nine men instead of 10.
But that hasn’t seemed to stop these men from receiving donations and sponsors for this event, which has become one of the most popular fundraisers in our community.
During the reveal event in late September, held at The Barn at White Oaks, many of the men had breast cancer survivors as their escorts. Several of those survivors had not only survived one round of breast cancer, but multiple rounds. That they were able to be at this event where they walked the pink carpet created an overwhelming response from those attending and a big round of applause which they very much deserved.
Fighting breast cancer is hard enough when doing it once, much less several times, and surviving is also a huge win. We have recently had the loss of one woman in our community who fought breast cancer for years, but lost her battle. We don’t want to see that happen and these men are working hard to raise funds for cancer research to stop lives from being lost to breast cancer.
But it is also an overwhelming joyous feeling when you meet someone who has survived this disease and even more so for those who have survived it multiple times.
The Real Men Wear Pink campaign will end the last day of October. If you would like to make a contribution to any of the nine men - Dr. Robert Hughes, Dr. Randy Taylor, Nick Calhoun, Matt McMahon, Chris Scott, Justin Franklin, Jason Pittman, Todd Terry or Jeff Gentry, you can do so by visiting the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink-Calloway Co. Facebook page. There you can find a link that will take you to the American Cancer Society webpage and donations may be made to any of the men at that site.
As of today, it looks like Dr. Randy Taylor is leading the men with more than $5,000 raised. Dr. Robert Hughes is right there with him with a little more than $4,900. Chris Scott and Matt McMahon are not far behind with each having raised more than $3,000. But the campaign isn’t over and if it is anything like the past two years, the winner is not known until the last day. It is amazing how much these men can raise in a day or two!
These are some photos of some of the men of the 2020 campaign during this month. I will share so that you can see these men are serious about wearing pink and promoting this campaign to support breast cancer awareness, show support for all those who have fought the fight, and for those in the future where maybe these funds will contribute to finding a cure.
