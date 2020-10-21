MURRAY – Whether it’s raising money for research and community projects, Murray State University students and faculty are finding different ways to help fight breast cancer.
Tanner Hicks, a junior from Murray, is the president of the Epsilon Lambda chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha at Murray State. The fraternity decorates its house on 16th Street with pink letters and slogans every October, but its efforts go far beyond that. Currently, the chapter is raising money to go toward the regional cancer center the hospital plans to build.
“This year, we’re specifically working with the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and they’re one of the only non-profit hospitals in our region and they really strive to provide the best care they can in our area and we really admire that,” Hicks said. “We know that this year looks a whole lot different, and it’s been really hard for them to raise money for this updated and improved regional cancer center. So we really took initiative and thought about different ways we could help them, and one way that we found was to host a virtual telethon to raise money for the construction of the regional cancer center.”
Hicks, who is a Calloway County High School graduate, said the Pike members plan to spend each evening this week, Oct. 19-23, calling supporters and community members and asking them if they have any money they are willing to donate toward the cancer center.
“I think it will be successful, and even the smallest donations are greatly, greatly appreciated, and I think the community will be behind us in this effort,” Hicks said. “We’re grateful to the hospital for allowing us to do this for them, but really, it’s all about helping the (cancer patients).”
In a typical year, Hicks said the Pikes would have a table set up at the Curris Center to collect donations and would be conducting other in-person fundraisers, such as having competitions between the fraternities and sororities.
Hicks said that addition to raising dollars to do good for the community, he does enjoy the house-decorating tradition, and the members hope it serves to remind the many locals who drive through campus the importance of the cause.
“Really, there’s a huge value in the pink letters and the painted windows on our house,” he said. “We realize that our property is one of the relatively easy-to-remember and easy-to-identify properties in the town, so utilizing it to bring awareness to breast cancer in October is a huge deal for us.”
Dr. Summer Cross, assistant professor in Murray State’s School of Nursing and Health Professions, said two of her students, Cecile Stone and Abby Vaughn, are doing their Adult Health 2 class project on breast cancer by coordinating with Jamie Smith, cancer control specialist with the Kentucky Cancer Program.
“The students are coordinating with Jamie Smith and doing different community topics in the region on different cancer topics,” Cross said. “They have a huge list to choose from, so Abby and Cecile chose breast cancer and breast health, and they’re going to present to the staff at Murray High School. They’re going to do that virtually, so they’re going to create a video and also probably send some pamphlets and reminders about good women’s health and things like that. The staff will evaluate that in one of their meetings, but the students won’t actually be there because (the public schools) are really limited right now on who can come in from the outside.”
Cross said oncology and cancer care is one of the major units of study in the class, so the students take the information and use evidence-based guidelines to conduct education, talk about screenings, good preventative health and warning signs.
“I think this provides a real-life educational opportunity for students to get out in the community, make an impact and really work on prevention, which is a key part of nursing,” Cross said. “I think we sometimes think of nursing at the bedside, and it is a lot of times, but this is another area where nurses make a huge impact on educating the community and focusing on disease prevention. So I think it’s a great project that they do and I love that they’re working with the Kentucky Cancer Program and making contacts in the community and trying to influence overall health.”
“Breast cancer impacts people around us whom we love every year,” Stone commented on her group’s project in an email. “Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, my classmate Abby Vaughn and I, as senior nursing students of Murray State University, are creating a presentation about breast cancer. The purpose of this project is to raise awareness of breast cancer in the community and is associated with the Kentucky Cancer Program. This presentation will include risk factors of breast cancer, signs and symptoms to watch for, important screenings associated with breast cancer, treatment options and available breast cancer support groups.
“Because of strict COVID-19 guidelines, we are unable to present to a group in person. Murray High School is my alma mater and because of my connections with Murray High, the breast cancer presentation will be sent by email to a group of staff (this) week. This presentation will also include a pre/post survey to gather responses about their knowledge of breast cancer. We hope through this presentation we can provide important information to staff about breast cancer and enable them to pass this information along to friends and loved ones and save lives.”
Caroline Szczepaniak, an instructor in the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said that some of her students in 410 community health – Lexie Terrell, Marcanah Frye, Hannah Berry, Jaqueline Stephenson and Melanie Husk – are doing a community assessment project and teaching on breast cancer in Cadiz.
“The community health (NUR 410) students are working on a community assessment and implementation project (CAP),” Szczepaniak said in an email. “It consists of three parts. They have already completed the first part, in which they assessed a community with community assessment guidelines. This specific group in question assessed the town of Cadiz, Kentucky. One occurrence they found was high cancer rates. For their implementation phase, which is due (this) week, they provided education about breast cancer for a church group in Cadiz.”
“We presented at my church, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, at their monthly women’s meeting,” Terrell said in an email. “Our goal was to educate the women there on the types of breast cancer, signs and symptoms, risks associated with breast cancer, the screening options and treatment options. The women at this presentation were between the ages of 40 and 70 which is a high risk age for breast cancer.”
“What we wanted to achieve was women between the ages of 40-70 having more knowledge about breast cancer,” Stephenson added in another email. “That way, they can get screenings regularly and adjust their risk factors to prevent breast cancer or identify it in the earlier stages where it is treatable.”
