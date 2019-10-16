MURRAY — While breast cancer impacts many women across the world, it touches men as well, and the rates at which it does so has increased over the years.
Dr. Adam Lyles with the Radiology Department at Murray Calloway County Hospital said that men are also at risk for breast cancer, though cases are rare in comparison to those in women. He said that in his eight years at MCCH, he had seen maybe two cases of breast cancer in men.
“I think in the eight years I have been here at the hospital, I have seen maybe two cases in men, but 1% of all invasive breast cancers are in men,” Lyles said. “Obviously most cases are in women, but 1% do occur in men. The lifetime risk for a man to get breast cancer is one in 833, so about 100 times less likely than in a woman. In women, it is about one in eight.”
Lyles said that in 2019, 2,670 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in men, and of those cases, about 500 men will die from breast cancer.
“It is rare, but not completely uncommon,” he said. “With those numbers and those statistics, you will see several cases in this county a year that occur in males.”
Lyles said that there has been an increase in the rate of breast cancer in men over the years.
“It has slightly increased when compared to say maybe 10 or 15 years ago,” Lyles said. “I saw a number from 2005, and there were about 2,400 cases a year then.”
Lyles said that increase may be due to changes in certain risk factors for men associated with breast cancer.
“The number one factor is age; typically with increasing age, you have a greater risk,” Lyles said. “It is usually found in men over the age of 60. Family history is probably the second most important factor. Probably the reason for the increasing rates is that some of the risk factors include obesity, and that may be more prevalent than in past years. Alcohol and liver disease are risk factors as well, in addition to exposure to estrogen either through medication or certain tumors. Chest wall radiation as well; if a man has had radiation for, say, lymphoma in the past, he is at an increased risk for getting breast cancer in the future.”
While mammograms are not standard procedure for men, Lyles said detection of breast cancer in men typically occurs in later stages.
“Typically it is found incidentally; either the patient feels a new lump or knot in the chest, typically around the nipple area, or a doctor feels it,” Lyles said. “We don’t do breast cancer screening in men, because it is not cost-effective because it is so rare; and that is probably a reason why, when it is found in a man, it is found at a later stage.”
Lyles said that breast cancer in men typically presents itself as a painless mass around the nipple in the subareolar region.
“It may be soft or hard, it may be mobile or it may be fixed,” he said. “But it is usually eccentric to the nipple, which means it is not directly behind the nipple, but in that area. There may be changes to the overlaying skin such as redness or ulceration to the skin or nipple. And you may have some discharge from the nipple or the nipple may start to look different or get retracted. Those are all signs that there may be a mass under there.”
Lyles said men should begin taking note of changes well before their 60s, and they should check for lumps in their breasts as regularly as they would for changes in their testicles due to testicular cancer, for example.
“Whenever men start getting screened for other things, let’s say in their 40s or 50s, just be aware of your bodies,” Lyles said. “Just like men checking for testicular cancer, just be aware if you feel something. There is no way to prevent male breast cancer; you can reduce some of the risk factors, but you can’t prevent it because oftentimes, it is sporadic. The best strategy for improving your odds if you get it is to detect it early so you can get promptly treated for it.
“A physician will do a physical exam and will listen to your heart and lungs, and feel of your abdomen and maybe your chest. But it is up to the patients themselves to do that as well and let their physician know if they feel anything that is unusual or that they are worried about. If it is found early, it can be successfully treated just as it is in women, and completely cured most of the time.”
Lyles said that treatments for breast cancer in men are the same as those women would undergo for breast cancer.
“They will get a mammogram just like a woman does, here at the hospital we would do 3D mammography, and most likely also get an ultrasound,” Lyles said. “If it looks like it is a suspicious mass, they would get a biopsy just like a woman would, and based on those results, typically have surgery and then chemotherapy and/or radiation. As long as it hasn’t spread to lymph nodes, it is typically a very successful cure rate.”
