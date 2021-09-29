MURRAY – After having a virtual race last year, the Bridge to Bridge Trail Run has been permitted to run in person this year.
The race, hosted by Independence Bank, will take place Oct. 2, with the runners meeting at Kenlake State Resort Park. Racers will meet at 6 a.m. to go over rules and will be given a ride to the start line on the Canton side of Lake Barkley Bridge. The 13.6-mile race will end at the first parking lot on the west side of the Eggners Ferry Bridge in Aurora. The proceeds of the event will go to the Calloway County track, cross country and unified track programs. The U.S. Forestry Service will receive 10% of the profits earned.
The masterminds behind the race are Damon Eastwood, veterinarian at Westside Veterinary Service, and Mike Wicker, head coach of the Calloway County track team.
“I was out mountain biking on the trail and (Wicker) was out running and we bumped into each other,” Eastwood said. “We started talking on the trail and I said, ‘you know what? This (trail) is exactly about the same distance as a half marathon would be. We should just have a big race going from one bridge to the other bridge’ and he kind of liked the idea and he called me back a little while later and we brainstormed about it and we go ‘why don’t we just do it? All we have to do is find some buses’ so we found buses from Tanner Motors.”
There will be three types of relays; single, two person, and three person, for people to choose from. The single runner relay is $79, two person relay is $119, and the three person relay is $149. Runners can register from now and until the start of the race, but there will be a $20 extra fee for those who sign up on the second.
Eastwood explained the two and three person relays are for those that are not able to run 13 miles can split the miles so everyone will have the same experience.
For the two person relay, the exchange zone will be at Gold Pond Visitor Center with the first person running 7.4 miles and the second running 6.2 miles. For the three person relay, the first exchange is at Sunset Trailhead and the second also at Gold Pond Visitor Center. The first person will run 3.6 miles, the second person will run 3.8 miles and the last person will run 6.2 miles.
The first year the run took place there were about 102 runners, Eastwood said and 50 runners for the virtual race last year. As of Tuesday, Eastwood said about 105 runners have signed up so far and he estimates they will be in the 110 range. Eastwood said as of now most of the runners are local but there is a group from Arkansa, Ohio, and Louisiana.
More information and the link to register can be found on their website lblbridgetobridge.com or on their Facebook page.
