MURRAY — After a well-received 2019 debut, the Bridge to Bridge Trail Run hit the same wall as seemingly everything else in 2020 — the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while the coronavirus is still part of everyday life a year later, outdoors activities seem to have an advantage. That is why organizers Damon Eastwood and Mike Wicker, both Calloway County residents, are feeling positive about the prospects for this year.
“I called our person from the (U.S.) Forestry Service (which manages the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area) and told him, ‘Don’t call me unless it’s bad news.’ He’s the one that gave me the bad news last year (that the race was being canceled). He hasn’t called me yet, so we’re going to do it,” said Eastwood on Wednesday, a day where seven new entries were received.
“Yeah, COVID is spiking pretty good, but we’re going to do all of the precautions. We’re going to do masks, use bottled water instead of water out of cups. You don’t have to run with a mask, but you’re going to wear a mask on the bus ride we’re going to have and, once there, we’re going to take the masks off, have fun and have a good time.”
And that leads to this race’s main selling point — the chance to run over a pair of big, attractive bridges over two big, attractive lakes. The race will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 2 on the parking lot of the Lake Barkley Bridge that carries U.S. 68/KY 80 over Lake Barkley into the Trigg County community of Canton. It will end 13.6 miles later, after a run through LBL trails, at Aurora in Marshall County, which include a run over the Eggners Ferry Bridge that carries the same highway across Kentucky Lake.
This is what attracted 100 runners in 2019, which was considered a success for the first year, and it seemed that the race was destined for an even bigger, perhaps by a wide margin, number of participants last year.
“We’re up to 46 (as of Wednesday evening),” said Wicker, who is the head track and field coach at Calloway. The Calloway track, cross country and unified track programs are the primary beneficiaries of proceeds made from the race.
“I expect that number to double in the next month and that’s what it did last time. We went from wondering if we’d have enough to even put on the race to, right there at the end, having 100 runners. Yes, we considered that a success and, if we get 100 this time (after last year), we’ll be ecstatic.”
This is believed to be the only running event that utilizes both bridges, which were constructed in the last decade and replaced much older structures that had served as the bookend gateways to LBL for many years. Those, however, were anything but friendly for anyone wishing to run across them as they were quite narrow. Both new bridges are much wider and feature pedestrian lanes that enable runners to enjoy their travels without having to worry about traffic.
That is why Eastwood brought the idea for such an event to Wicker in 2019, at about the same time Calloway Director of Athletics Greg Butler, without knowing Eastwood’s idea, had given the same idea to the coach. Later, they were able to discuss the idea when they met on the same route as the race, as Wicker was running it and Eastwood was riding a bicycle.
“It’s a great run,” said Wicker, an avid runner, who said he has traveled the 13.6 miles himself twice. “I figured that if I was going to help put on a race like this, I would probably want to have done it myself. What I’ve found is that, even though I’ve done it twice, you see things. You see animals, you see trees, you see growth. You’re in nature, and I think it’s one of those things where you could run it over and over and over and never get tired of it.
“Now, I will say that the (Eggners Ferry) bridge at the end? That’s a pretty tough incline, but the overall course makes for a really nice run and 8 1/2 miles of it is a trail run which is much easier on you than running on pavement the whole way.”
There was a virtual version of this race last year, but, as Wicker put it, “It just wasn’t the same.”
In addition, the race is pet-friendly (two dogs ran the race in 2019) and relays are offered for teams of two and three runners.
Entry information, as well as learning how to be a mile marker sponsor, is available on the race’s website — www.lblbridgetobridge.com — or its Facebook page. Independence Bank is the primary race sponsor and has had that role all three years.
