LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES – A ceremony will be held next Saturday to dedicate a pair of bridges in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in honor of former Between the Rivers residents.
The Tennessee Valley Authority created Kentucky Lake by impounding the Tennessee River in 1944, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers impounded the Cumberland River in 1966 when the agency completed Barkley Dam, creating Lake Barkley. The area was formerly known as Between the Rivers, and Land Between the Lakes was established after President John F. Kennedy designated it as a national recreation area in 1963. Through the use of eminent domain, TVA forced BTR residents to leave their homes and farms behind, and many of those residents moved to Murray, Cadiz and other areas in Lyon and Trigg counties and Stewart County, Tennessee that were not part of Land Between the Lakes.
Cindy Ezell-Hinson, a Cadiz resident, said her mother’s side of the family lived in BTR, and she wanted to do something to honor them and everyone else who lived in that area.
“My mother and her family were from Between the Rivers – that’s what the old people call it, Land Between the Lakes now,” she said. “I do a lot of landscape photography and I ride the roads over there all the time, and I thought, ‘What could I do for all the former residents?’ So I thought, ‘Let me see about (naming) the two bridges that cross over the Trace – I call them bridges, though the correct name may be ‘overpass.’
“When you come across the Kentucky Lake Bridge coming toward Cadiz (heading east from Murray), and you come up to the top of what they call English Hill, then there is where you get off of 68/80 to go to the (Golden Pond) Visitor Center or to Dover (Tennessee) on the right or Grand Rivers to the left, it’s those two overpasses.”
Ezell-Hinson said she contacted 8th District State Rep. Walker Thomas (R-Hopkinsville), who represents most of Trigg County, and talked to him about dedicating the bridges, which she said she believed are the only bridges inside LBL besides one in Lyon County. She said Thomas agreed to help her get the paperwork together and present it to the state legislature. He told her she needed to think of a name for the structures and she proposed “Between the Rivers Bridge,” with an added inscription reading, “In memory of all former residents.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ezell-Hinson was not able to attend the proceedings at the State Capitol in person, but she watched it streaming online. She said Speaker of the House David Osborne signed the approval for the naming on April 15 and Gov. Andy Beshear signed it on April 24.
The dedication will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, in front of Matheny Cemetery right off of U.S. 68/KY 80. Attendees are encouraged to stay socially distant and wear face masks, as well as bring chairs if they wish to sit for the ceremony.
In addition to Ezell-Hinson and Thomas, speakers will include Elijah Balentine, a pastor and former BTR resident; Michael Pape, who was district director for former U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield of Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District; Donnie Holland, a former BTR resident and former commissioner of the Kentucky State Parks system; and documentary filmmaker Anne Fentress, a Nashville, Tennessee resident whose family lived in BTR.
Fentress has made documentaries for CMT/MTV Networks and is currently directing a film about BTR, which is detailed on her website, www.betweentheriversfilm.com. A quote from the site – which features a teaser trailer – reads, “This film is personal for me; my mother’s family was one of those displaced by TVA to create LBL. As a child, the story of ‘Brigadoon’ especially resonated with me because I imagined that my mother had come from such a place lost in time, kept alive only in the hearts of the people who had loved it. After interviewing former residents, there is certainly romance mixed in the sadness, bitterness, and sense of loss. My grandparents took me to LBL countless times to hike and to share stories of what life had been like in their former home, and ironically, I fulfilled the expectations of the TVA architects by developing a love of nature in the same preserve which had displaced my family from their homes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.