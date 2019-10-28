Briggs & Stratton employees cope with layoffs, look toward future

MURRAY — Although the shock of losing their jobs is still fresh, Murray Briggs & Stratton employees who have been laid off or are preparing to be laid off early next year say they are trying to pick up the pieces, and are providing emotional support for each other like the work family they have become.
This camaraderie was evident on Saturday at Murray Calloway County Central Park, where a small group gathered for an event billed at Briggs & Stratton Family Day. Spectrum Financial Alliance, a business that is new to Murray, invited Briggs & Stratton employees and their families to enjoy some free barbecue and fellowship. Although the rainy weather might have dampened the turnout, a dozen or so Briggs employees gathered under the awning of the Rotary Club of Murray Amphitheater Performing Arts Pavilion to enjoy one another’s company and support each other in their struggles.
Briggs & Stratton had its first round of layoffs go into effect last week. Chris Paschall said Friday was his last day on the job.
“Last night (Friday) was my last night, and it was emotional,” he said. “Our line – I was back in trim and pack; I was one of the packers – we all did a group photo. I’m going to be keeping in contact with my fellow employees. I’ve been there since 2014. I started through a temp agency and then ended up getting a full-time position back there in trim and pack. I’ve worked with some of the best people I’ve ever worked with.”
Paschall said he was on medical leave when he learned the devastating news of the plant’s upcoming closure. All operations are planned to conclude next June, with the complete plant closure set to follow next fall, according to a company press release. Paschall said he was grateful for the help the community and charity agencies were offering laid-off employees, as well as the $2.6 million grant the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet announced last Thursday that it is awarding to the West Kentucky Workforce Development Board to provide career and training services to the affected employees.
“I still have to look for a job, but I’m also going to spend some time with my daughter (Lynda Sue, 6) because I don’t get to do that much,” Paschall said. “I’m going to see what my options are and then go from there.”
Martha Burkeen attended the event with her husband, Tim, and grandson Jaden. She said she is scheduled to be laid off after Jan. 25, and she will have worked at the Murray Briggs & Stratton facility for 33 years as of this coming Jan. 5. She said that in the year leading up to the company’s announcement on Aug. 15 that it would be closing its Murray plant and consolidating those operations into its Poplar Bluff, Missouri facility, there were a few signs that the business was in trouble, including several employees in corporate positions leaving Murray. Even so, it was still a shock when the news came out, she said.
“It was kind of a shock, but I’m one of the older people, and it won’t hurt me like it will some of my friends,” Burkeen said. “For me, I’ve got retirement coming up, so that’s my plan. I was going to ask to go to two days (a week) when I got to a certain age … so I’ll just go on to retire.”
Married couple Tracy and Kevin Wiles work at Briggs & Stratton together, and they are also scheduled to work until Jan. 25. As of today, Kevin has been at the Murray facility for 17 years, and Tracy has worked there almost eight years.
“I was hoping to make it 30 years, but I outlived the plant,” Kevin joked dryly.
This isn’t Kevin’s first layoff at Briggs, since he moved to Murray after working at the Briggs & Stratton plant in Rolla, Missouri that closed in 2008. He said the news of the Murray plant’s impending closure was a tough blow, made all the more so because media outlets had already reported it before he and his co-workers had been informed.
“That Thursday morning on August 15, they had a meeting for (Kevin and his shift co-workers),” Tracy said. “Then he called me right after the meeting because he’s on first shift and I’m on second shift.”
“It had already been on the news by then,” Kevin said. “There were people at work (around 6 a.m.) getting texts saying, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ We were like, ‘We don’t know.’”
“When you go in for a meeting, you know it’s not going to be good,” Tracy added.
Kevin said they were doing the best they could since the announcement and were trying to decide whether to transfer to Poplar Bluff after January or stay in Murray and find other jobs. Tracy said they were afraid to move and that a lot of people they knew had advised them against it.
Tracy said Friday was hard because Paschall was just one of their friends to go through their last day of employment there.
“Last night (Friday) was a lot of their last night to work and it was really sad to see a lot of my friends leave,” she said. “I’m one of the lucky ones that gets to stay through January 25, and I feel so sorry for them. Chris is one of them; he’s one our buddies, and it hurts to see our friends leaving and it hurts to see them closing after us being there so long. We’re like a family.”
Kelly Buckley, Spectrum’s founder and managing principal and managing director for asset management, said he and his staff were happy to give Briggs & Stratton a bit of a respite on Saturday from the pain they are going through.
“We wanted to do this event today to encourage the employees of Briggs & Stratton who are going through a hard time,” said Kelly Buckley, Spectrum’s managing principal and managing director for asset management, as well as the company’s founder. “We have offered our services to the Murray community and Briggs & Stratton’s employees at no cost to help in the area of financial planning.”
“It’s really interesting because you talk about how it’s impacted them and (you see) how much they need assistance and guidance to make sure they don’t pay too much in taxes or make a wrong decision,” said Eric White, Spectrum’s director of acquisitions and enterprise development. “It’s been a great response from the community and we’re very excited about it.”
