MURRAY – The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday for the Murray Independent School District. For MISD parents, this will be the first time sending their children to school since the massacre of 17 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Reasonably so, school security is on the minds of many parents.
Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction, said that the district uses every school shooting event as an opportunity to assess its own security and safety protocols.
“Are they good enough? Would we have had the same issues?” she said. “We discuss those situations and evaluate our own practices to make sure we are doing the best that we can.”
On Jan. 26, 2021, 20-year-old Kya Nelson, who lived in Wisconsin, called the Murray Police Department and reported there was an active shooter on the campus of Murray High School. Thankfully, it turned out to be a prank, but the district’s response was no laughing matter.
“That probably had a bigger impact on us than anything. It forced us to review what we were going to do. We had done a lot of drills, but then it was real. Even though it wasn’t ‘real,’ it was real,” York said. “As soon as we were done with that, we had everyone the very next day from every local authority, our school safety person for the state, our offices, everyone sat down and said, ‘OK. What did we do right? What did we do wrong? What can we do better next time?’ You’d be surprised by the things we thought we had down, such as does everyone have a key that needs to have a key. We really revised and learned a lot from that.
“The police called and said this is happening in your school, and we were like, ‘Whoa. This isn’t a drill.’ That was the first time we had an incident. Of course, it wasn’t ‘real,’ and there wasn’t an active situation; but it was not a drill. That was very impactful on us and that led to a lot of discussion around (security).”
York said the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 23, 2018, when a 15-year-old student walked into Marshall County High School and opened fire, killing two students, was the event that catalyzed the development and adoption of many of the security procedures and protocols now in place in schools across the state, not just voluntary security upgrades made in individual school districts but also mandated by the Kentucky General Assembly.
“Marshall was very impactful here,” she said. “All of these state laws – having the door controls and the active shooter training and any of the required state trainings (related to school safety) – are a direct impact from Marshall County. Some of this stuff has always been in place as far as the trainings, but our active shooter training for Kentucky that everyone is required to do was a result of Marshall County. So, there wasn’t anything before that formally required every year. The doors locked, but all of the things were sort of suggestions until Marshall County.”
Turning back to the MHS incident last year, York said, “Because of Marshall County, there was an immediate response. There was no (hesitation). There were doctors; there were emergency personnel; nobody was allowed in the schools; people from the central office were not allowed into the high school. It was an immediate response, and that was all directly as result of processes that this region has put in place in response to Marshall.
“… When Ms. Speed was principal, our entire high school did that, all the staff. I think it was right after Marshall. So, when they did it again this summer (at Calloway) we had administrators from each school go, and we opened it up to people if they wanted to go, but a lot of our staff had already done it a few years ago.”
The district has a number of measures in place to keep students safe. Staff are trained on a variety of procedures, such as active shooter training, lockdown drills and other emergency situations. Some of the trainings are online and some are conducted in-person. Students learn safety-related procedures and drills in the first few days of school and those are practiced throughout the year.
“We do building-specific security trainings over the summer—so security for individual buildings, walkthroughs and specific building procedures in addition to the general trainings required by laws,” York said.
All three schools have a full-time school resource officer, provided through the Murray Police Department. York said that additional officers are also usually on-site during arrival/dismissal to assist with traffic, students crossing roads and general issues, if needed. At Murray High School, bag checks are conducted upon arrival using a security wand to find any concealed items.
“Throughout the school day all campus exterior doors are locked and checked throughout the day by administration and resource officers,” York said via email. “During instructional time all classroom doors are required to be locked and windows covered. Our campuses all have up-to-date security camera systems that can be accessed by appropriate law enforcement agencies, if needed. The front of each building has a door lock system that requires individuals to be ‘buzzed’ in, and individuals must identify themselves and state their business before being given access to the building. Front offices are also equipped with an alarm button that alerts local authorities immediately in the case of an emergency situation.”
While all of the schools have sophisticated door lock systems installed, the entrance to the Carter Administration Building did not until this summer. York said the district is always looking at school entrances, in particular, to make sure they are as secure and safe as possible. She also noted that administrators are currently looking into “enhanced security measures” for building entry, but additional items and/or materials have not been purchased yet.
“These are practices, trainings and physical improvements to the buildings that have been in place for some time and will continue to be updated, revised and improved,” York said. “We can’t, however, become complacent in those practices and so regularly training staff, walkthroughs, safety assessments throughout the year are always taken very seriously so we can remind staff and students of those safety measures and procedures. We want families and students to know that we work very hard to practice and keep our buildings safe so that (parents) can drop (their) students off and not worry that they will be safe throughout the day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.