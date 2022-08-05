MURRAY – The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday for the Murray Independent School District. For MISD parents, this will be the first time sending their children to school since the massacre of 17 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Reasonably so, school security is on the minds of many parents.

Whitney York, MISD assistant superintendent of instruction, said that the district uses every school shooting event as an opportunity to assess its own security and safety protocols. 