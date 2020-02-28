MURRAY — Following through on an idea from its first meeting last week, the A Park for Tomorrow Committee seeking ideas to enhance the Murray-Calloway County parks system Thursday welcomed an old friend to the community.
Tab Brockman was a familiar face in Murray for several years before leaving in 2016 to take over the park superintendent’s position with the City of Hopkinsville. His last position in Murray was that of Murray-Calloway County parks director, and on Thursday he gave the new group a look from the inside at how the Hopkinsville system has developed into one of the strongest in the commonwealth.
He said one thing came first.
“Collaboration is the key,” Brockman said of how Hopkinsville has been able to establish some of the area’s most recognized facilities — Tie Breaker Park, Tie Breaker Family Waterpark and the Planters Bank/Jennie Stuart Medical Center Sports Plex, to name a few — with several entities working together, including the city government and that of Christian County.
However, he seemed to stun the group when he observed that this relationship has strengthened in the past 13 years, when the city took total control of the parks system after the governments had shared the responsibility, which is the same setup as exists now in Murray-Calloway County.
“The county does put some funding into it, but is 95% funded by the city,” he said, noting that the program that has created a lot of the facilities that now dot the landscape, as well as resulted in major improvements to existing ones, was, in fact, a joint effort. This was the WINS program,which stands for Wellness, Infrastructure and Neighborhoods equals Success. With the governments working together, it funded about $20 million in projects, most of which are now completed. So we’re big on collaboration.
“If it’s something that’s going to be good for the community, the tide lifts the boat for everybody. Everybody gets that and that comes from the top leadership and an unprecedented level of cooperation came from our mayor (Carter Hendricks) and (Christian County Judge-Executive) Steve Tribble. What you had there was a mid-40s Republican mayor working and a 70s Democratic judge and they said, ‘We’re going to work together,’ and it was pretty good.”
Brockman said the parks system’s budget is a little less than $2 million a year. He said that from what he sees, the fact that the parks department is solely directed by the city provides an advantage in that the city handles much of the maintenance and upkeep jobs within the parks system, as the parks are part of the city’s public works department.
Another issue discussed was pools. Brockman said the parks system does not run one. The only swimming facilities are at the Hopkinsville Country Club, Hopkinsville High School and the YMCA, he said.
“So if you host a travel baseball tournament; where does the money go?” asked committee member David Perlow. Brockman said that money would go straight into the city’s general fund.
Brockman also said planning has been key to Hopkinsville’s surge, citing a 10-year plan several years ago that listed much of the projects that have come to fruition. He said a new 10-year plan is about to be unveiled.
