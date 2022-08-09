MURRAY – Two Farmington men recently pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mischief and animal cruelty after they both admitted to shooting a cow in April.
According to Calloway Circuit Court documents, brothers Austin Hester, 23, and Beau Hester, 22, both of Farmington, were both indicted by a Calloway County grand jury on May 6 for the same two charges. The first count was for first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and the second count was for second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor.
The indictments state that the Commonwealth charged that on or about April 10, 2022, in Calloway County, the defendants allegedly committed the offense criminal mischief in the first degree when, “having no right to do so or any reasonable ground to believe that (they) had such a right, (they) intentionally destroyed livestock” belonging to an area farmer, causing pecuniary loss of $1,000 or more. The defendants were indicted for cruelty to animals in the second degree for allegedly “intentionally subject(ing) an animal to or caused cruel or injurious mistreatment by shooting it, in violation of KRS 525.130.”
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said the farmer in question discovered his cow had been shot, and the cow later died. He said that when the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated, both men initially denied the accusation, but a witness said they had shot the cow.
The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is recommending that Austin Hester serve two years in jail for the criminal mischief charge and 12 months for the animal cruelty charge, to be served concurrently. However, because Austin was already on a five-year pre-trial diversion for a previous conviction, he could theoretically serve seven years if he does not qualify for parole, Burkeen said. He added that with the possibility of parole, though, it was unlikely Austin would serve the full seven years.
The prosecution is recommending that Beau Hester serve five years for the criminal mischief charge and 12 months for the animal cruelty charge, to be served concurrently. The recommendation is that he serve a pre-trial diversion period of five years, so if he avoids being charged with another crime or violating the terms of the agreement in the next five years, he could avoid serving jail time.
“Beau is a first-time offender in adult court, wheareas Austin is not and had a little bit more of a history, so that is the reason for the different treatment,” Burkeen said.
Mental health and anger management is also recommended by the court and Probation and Parole.
Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 20 in Calloway Circuit Court. Beau’s hearing is currently scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and Austin’s hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.