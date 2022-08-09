MURRAY – Two Farmington men recently pleaded guilty to charges of criminal mischief and animal cruelty after they both admitted to shooting a cow in April.

According to Calloway Circuit Court documents, brothers Austin Hester, 23, and Beau Hester, 22, both of Farmington, were both indicted by a Calloway County grand jury on May 6 for the same two charges. The first count was for first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, and the second count was for second-degree cruelty to animals, a Class A misdemeanor.