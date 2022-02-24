MURRAY – Actor and Calloway County native W. Earl Brown was scheduled to speak at Murray State University’s centennial edition of the annual Presidential Lecture Wednesday, but earlier-than-expected winter weather put those plans on ice.
Murray State announced the lecture’s cancellation on social media about half an hour before the National Weather Service’s Paducah office issued a winter storm warning in the afternoon. There is no word yet on if or when the lecture will be rescheduled.
Brown is known for HBO’s “Deadwood,” “There’s Something About Mary,” “Scream” and more than 150 other film and TV roles. He graduated from Calloway County High School in 1981, and his wife – the former Carrie Paschall – is a 1985 CCHS graduate. While they were in town, both of them were invited to meet in the school library Wednesday morning with a large group of students from classes taught by Brendan Thomas, Ashley Fritsche and DeAnn Anderson.
Brown started by answering a question from a student about the moment he knew he wanted to act professionally. He said he was told by a family friend that when he was 5 or 6 years old, he was showing off at his grandmother’s house and said he would one day be in movies and television.
“I do not remember that,” Brown said. “I have no doubt it happened because she (the friend) was about five years older than me and she was really, really cute, so I’m sure that I was showing off for attention.”
While he always loved movies, Brown said around the time he started high school, three movies in particular were released that forever changed his life.
“I went to the movies every week, but the summer before my freshman year (in 1977), ‘Star Wars’ (came out),” he said. “Man, I loved ‘Star Wars,’ and I went back to see it time and again. Then right after my freshman year, ‘Halloween’ and ‘Animal House’ (both 1978). ‘Animal House’ did two things: it made me want to go to college because it made college look like it was fun – and it made me want to be in movies. I remember (John) Belushi pouring the mustard on himself and I thought, ‘Man, it would be cool to be in movies!’
Now things have come full circle, as Brown has now appeared in two “Star Wars” series on Disney+ (“The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett”) and been in a generation-defining hit horror movie (“Scream”) and comedy (“Mary”). Brown said, though, that it didn’t seem like a realistic goal to him as boy growing up in western Kentucky. But then, as a student at Murray State, he took an acting class on a whim.
“(I wasn’t) thinking I could really do it, but I realized I was very good at it,” he said. “So I guess it was the third play I did at Murray State, ‘That Championship Season,’ and that was one where – it’s hard to describe unless you’ve experienced it yourself. It was a true, transcendental experience. Something happened. It wasn’t just an entertainment; it moved people. I think the phrase I wrote for my speech tonight was ‘an excavation of the human experience.’
“Anyway, I was hooked. I remember the curtain falling and thinking, ‘This is the most amazing feeling I have ever had. This is better than anything I’ve ever experienced, so I’ve got to keep pursuing it.’ I went to college here and then I went to graduate school (at DePaul University) in Chicago, theater school, but my sights were always set on movies because that’s how I could make a living. I wanted to have a family and I wanted to be able to support my family doing what I love, and you don’t make a lot of money in theater. TV and film pays well, so that’s what my sights were always set on. It took a while to get the ball rolling.”
When Brown was asked for advice on achieving one’s goals, he said you have to follow your passions and be unafraid to put yourself out there. He used his friend Blake Armstrong, who now designs artwork for movie and TV marketing campaigns, as an example. Brown said Armstrong – who is from Metropolis, Illinois – approached his favorite band, Swedish heavy metal group In Flames, and showed them some fan art, which led to him designing their future album covers and many other opportunities.
“That’s a guy who had the same kind of dream and made it come true just because he did it,” Brown said. “That’s it. People are afraid; they’re afraid of failure, and I have found there are people who are afraid of success. There are people who will be given the golden goose and they’ll break it. You can’t let fear stop you.”
Brown reflected on how the path to a career in movies and TV is much different now than when he was coming up, recalling how when he was at Murray State, students who worked at the campus TV station used huge cameras and 3/4-inch videotape.
“We had two editing bays available to us; you guys have available to you this thing,” Brown said as he held up a smartphone. “What you can do is far more than what we could do on videotape back then. You have distribution available to you through YouTube. In years past, if you played music or did films, you had to have a studio or a record label to distribute to even get your stuff out there. You can get it out there with (smartphones) and the web.
“The difference in that is (distributors) were the tastemakers and the gatekeepers; they separated the wheat from the chaff. So now, there’s a lot of crappy short movies on YouTube, but you’ll find a gem every now and again. And you’re going to make crappy ones – because I sure have.”
Students asked both Earl and Carrie several questions related to networking. Carrie – who works for the Walt Disney Company as a vice president for internal communications and communications operations, media entertainment and distribution – said that since her husband’s acting jobs are so unpredictable, she freelanced for years so she could be at home with their daughter, Anna. She said her current job came about because of people she met while volunteering at their daughter’s school who then reached out to her when Disney was getting into the streaming business.
“That’s the power and the beauty of networking; you never know when you’re networking,” she said. “So it’s important that you make that impression.”
Carrie also said that if a person asks her for a favor and to recommend them for a job, she has to trust them to follow through because she is putting her reputation on the line. Earl agreed and recalled a time he had recommended a friend for a job for which he was perfect and the friend blew the audition. He said that after that, the agency in question didn’t call anyone else he recommended.
“That was a big learning experience,” he said. “If I give somebody my word on you, my word better stand up. And if I’m trusting you to be reflective on my word, you’d better stand up. … Once you get your foot in the door, you’ve got to deliver.”
