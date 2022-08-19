PADUCAH - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans mechanical brush cutting along KY 121 South of Murray in Calloway County starting Thursday, Aug. 18. This brush cutting project along KY 121 runs from the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile marker 0.0, extending northward to the 13.6 mile point at the southeast edge of Murray. This work zone will be active from approximately 8 am. to about 2 p.m. CDT each weekday. This work zone will change locations as the work progresses.
Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
